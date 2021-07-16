Coupa Software Recovers as Analysts Adjust Price Targets

Coupa Software recovers from Thursday’s near 10% loss as analysts reassess their outlooks for the financial software firm following a disappointing analyst day.

Coupa Software (COUP) - Get Report traded higher Friday, recovering from Thursday’s near 10% loss, as analysts reassessed their outlooks for the financial management software company following a disappointing analyst day event.

Coupa hosted a virtual analyst day on Thursday, when the platform provider shared additional detail about its Coupa Pay service, and also provided an update on its longer-term prospects.

Analysts honed in on the more conservative outlook provided by Coupa's management team as the likely reason behind Thursday's selloff, though were generally sanguine about the company's longer-term prospects, with Piper Sandler one of the the few Wall Street investment firms to lower its one-year price target.

Piper Sandler analysts also focused on lack of progress with Coupa Pay, noting that “… considering the necessary conservatism that is needed to continue the well-known beat and raise cadence, the set-up was always less than ideal.” They held their overweight rating on the stock though lowered their price target to $295 from $300.

Truist Securities was slightly more upbeat, though admitted investors “could have been disappointed by either what they heard from an attach rate perspective on Coupa Pay or potentially were disappointed that it’s likely a multi-year time line before Coupa Pay really moves the needle.” They held their buy rating and price target of $326.

Barclays analysts noted that while Coupa couldn’t meet “the very high expectations from the Street” for its Coupa Pay service it is maintaining its positive outlook. The investment bank held its equal weight rating on the shares and one-year price target of $250.

Coupa shares plunged last month after the company provided a tepid forecast that raised questions about its pace of billings growth. A number of analysts cut their price targets on the San Mateo, Calif., based company at the time, even after it reported a surprise profit and better-than-expected revenue forecasts.

Coupa shares were up 0.84% at $228 in premarket trading. The stock has fallen 32.7% year to date.