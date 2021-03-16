Coupa Rises as Q4 Results, Guidance Top Estimates

Coupa's sales and earnings results beat analyst estimates, as did revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Shares of business spend management software maker Coupa (COUP) - Get Report were rising after-hours Tuesday after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter top- and bottom-line results that handily beat analyst estimates. Coupa also issued revenue guidance for the current quarter that topped estimates, although earnings guidance fell short.

For the quarter, Coupa reported revenues of $163.5 million, up 47% year-over-year and ahead of analyst estimates for $145.9 million, according to FactSet. Subscription revenues were $134.9 million, an increase of 37% compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.17, well ahead of analyst estimates for a loss of $0.11 and compared to adjusted earnings of $0.21 a year ago.

Shares of Coupa were rising 5.4% to $286.68 after-hours after falling 3.5% during the day's trading.

Read More: Salesforce Is Said Prepared to Tap Taylor to Succeed CEO

"This year, we delivered record financial results across all key measures amid a difficult macroeconomic environment," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "As part of our strategy to develop and own the Business Spend Management market, we continued to invest meaningfully into all areas of our business. We also made strategic acquisitions in supply chain design and planning, treasury, and the enhancement of our supplier diversity and travel and expense offerings."

The company also gave guidance for the current fiscal first quarter of fiscal 2022. Total revenues are expected to be $151.5 to $152.5 million, compared to analyst estimates of $148.8 million. And adjusted earnings are expected to be a net loss of between $0.18 to $0.21 per share, compared to analyst estimates of a break even quarter.

Subscription revenues are expected to be $133.5 to $134.5 million.