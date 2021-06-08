TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Coupa Software Drops After Report; Some Analysts Cut Targets

Coupa reported a surprise profit but slower billings growth unsettled the analysts.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Coupa Software (COUP) - Get Report dropped after the first-quarter-earnings report for the finance-management platform raised analysts' questions about the pace of billings growth.

A number of analysts cut their price targets on the stock of the San Mateo, Calif., company, even after it reported a surprise profit and better-than-expected revenue forecasts. 

Coupa shares at last check were dropping 8.4% to $216.87. 

Analysts at Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight rating on the stock while reducing the price target to $381 a share from $395. The investment firm said that while billings were ahead in guidance, "organic growth disappointed due to the weaker base of renewal billings."

Morgan Stanley is still "highly encouraged" by the pace of total bookings and sees "plenty of upside" for the stock. 

Oppenheimer maintained an outperform rating while lowering its price target to $260 from $320. The firm also sees solid results that may be overshadowed by "a deceleration in organic billings growth below 30% for the second straight quarter," and by a "prudent" full-year forecast. 

Citi maintained a neutral rating while lowering its price target to $254 from $272.

The investment firm says the results "are unlikely to settle the debate about the path for organic growth reacceleration and the outlook for Coupa Pay." 

Billings growth didn't improve as much as hoped, Citi said, and the company's valuation could come under pressure until "normalized' growth" comes clear.

RBC Capital Markets maintained an outperform rating and $300 price target.

"Coupa once again outperformed its guidance handily, and once again provided guidance that will divide investors," the firm wrote.

RBC expects a negative near-term reaction to the stock based on the report, but it said demand "is approaching normal levels."

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Plunge In Steepest Drop Since May

Stitch Fix
INVESTING

Stitch Fix Jumps on Earnings Beat and Price Target Upgrades

Tesla Says Sorry To Chinese Buyers, Back-peddling On Its 'no Compromise' Attitude Towards 'unreasonable' Customer Grievances As Pressure Mounts On Social Media And State Press
INVESTING

Tesla Gains as China Sales Surge, Easing Concerns Over Beijing Scrutiny

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Mixed as Wall Street's Focus Remains on Inflation

Wendy's Lead
INVESTING

Wendy's Surges on Reddit Interest, Jim Cramer Says 'Deserves to Be Higher'

Wynn Macau Says It Is Losing More Than US$2 Million A Day Amid Casino Closures
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Wynn

Oil Stocks Lead
INVESTING

Contango Higher on Plan to Merge With KKR Energy Unit

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Steady As Treasury Yields Retreat; Web Outage Rattles Markets