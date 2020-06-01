Coty To Name New CEO As Forbes Drops Kylie Jenner From Billionaires List - Report

Luxury goods maker Coty is shaking up its senior management team as its planned turnaround hits a bump following Forbes' report on the personal wealth of Kylie Jenner.

Coty Inc. (COTY) - Get Report shares bounced backed Monday as investors looked to a report that suggested a shake-up of its senior management team following reports that alleged Kylie Jenner had overstated her personal wealth to boost the value of a brand solid to the cosmetics group.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Coty chairman Peter Harf would replace the outgoing Pierre Laubies as CEO of the struggling cosmetics group, following a company-wide strategic review that was launched earlier this year.

The move would follow last month's investment from private equity group KKR & Co. KKR, which injected $750 in cash, and could add a further $3.25 billion, via the purchase of a majority 60% stake in its professional beauty and retail hair division once it's carved out of the Coty group.

Coty shares were marked 6% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $3.63 each, a move that would still leave the stock with a year-to-date decline of around 68%.

The management shake up also follows a Friday collapse for Coty shares following a report from Forbes that suggested Jenner, who sold 51% of her 'Kyle Cosmetics' line to the company last year for around $600 million, had inflated its value to the media. Forbes also said that Kris Jenner, Kylie's mother, was a part-owner of the cosmetics line that earns a profit from Coty sales.

Forbes, which dropped Jenner from its billionaire's list, stood by the report even as Jenner, who became famous alongside her Kardashian family members, said it was full of "a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions."