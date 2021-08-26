Coty Stock Climbs as Revenue Beats Fourth-Quarter Estimates

Coty posts strong fourth-quarter sales, particularly in the U.S. and China.

Coty (COTY) - Get Report rose Thursday as the seller of Burberry and Gucci fragrances and lipstick and Cover Girl makeup missed Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations, but beat revenue estimates due in part to surging sales in the U.S. and China.

Shares of the New York company were climbing 3.8% to $8.54 in premarket trading.

Coty reported a net loss of $210.2 million, or 29 cents a share, compared with a loss of $722.8 million, or 91 cents a share, a year ago. The adjusted loss came to 9 cents a share, compared with the FactSet consensus for a loss of 5 cents a share.

Revenue totaled $1.062 billion, up nearly 90% from a year ago and ahead of the FactSet consensus of $1.01 billion.

The revenue results lapped the peak of COVID-19 impact in the prior year, the company said, even as virus-related restrictions continued in many markets.

While all regions returned to year-over-year growth, the U.S. and China markets were standouts, Coty said. The company also saw continued strength in e-commerce, which grew nearly 19% in the quarter and 34% for the year.

Nearly all prestige brands were up double- to triple-digits, with standout performance from Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Calvin Klein, and Chloe, Coty said.

Sales trends improved during the quarter as COVID-related restrictions, including mask wearing, continued to ease globally.

Coty also said that it is pursuing a partial initial public offering of its Brazil business. Earlier on Thursday, Coty said it completed its first filing at CVM - the Securities Commission which regulates capital markets - in Brazil to begin the process.

Looking to the first quarter of 2022, Coty said it continues to see fragrance market momentum in U.S. and China, with some signs of recovery in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and in broader color cosmetics.

Coty said it expects first-quarter like-for-like sales growth in the high teens. For the full year, Coty is calling for LFL sales in the low teens and adjusted EBITDA of about $900.

Like-for-like sales numbers indicate the revenue of stores or products with similar characteristics, omitting outliers that could distort the results.