August 26, 2021
Tech Giants Pledge Billions In Cybersecurity
5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Coty, Lordstown Motors, Salesforce

Coty, Lordstown Motors, Salesforce, Williams-Sonoma and Snowflake are five of the top stock gainers for Thursday.
Stocks traded lower Thursday in a cautious session with investors hoping a Federal Reserve symposium sheds some light on the central bank's plans for tapering stimulus.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Coty | Increase 13.3%

Coty  (COTY) - Get Report shares surged as the seller of Burberry and Gucci fragrances and lipstick and Cover Girl makeup missed Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations, but beat revenue estimates due in part to surging sales in the U.S. and China.

2. Lordstown Motors | Increase 27%

Shares of Lordstown Motors  (RIDE) - Get Report soared the most in 10 months after the beleaguered electric carmaker named former Icahn Enterprises boss Daniel Ninivaggi as its new CEO. Ninivaggi replaces Steve Burns, who resigned in early July - along with Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez.

3. Salesforce | Increase 5.2%

Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Report shares rose after the customer relationship management software company reported stronger-than-expected results for the latest quarter. 

Adjusted profit totaled $1.48 a share, well ahead of the analyst forecast of 92 cents. Several analysts raised their price targets after Salesforce posted the results.

4. Williams-Sonoma | Increase 10.4%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma  (WSM) - Get Report surged to an all-time high after the home furnishings brands company beat Wall Street's earnings forecasts and lifted its full-year sales outlook. 

The Pottery Barn and West Elm furniture store brand owners also boosted its dividend by 20% to 71 cents per share, and authorized a $1.25 billion buyback program.

5. Snowflake | Increase 5.6%

Snowflake  (SNOW) - Get Report shares rose after the data-analytics software company reported mixed second-quarter results. 

The company reported a net loss of 64 cents per share on revenue of $272.2 million. Several analysts raised their price targets after the results were posted.

Salesforce is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells CRM? Learn more now.

