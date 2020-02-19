Coty Hair and Nail Unit Draws Takeover Interest From Multiple Companies

Coty’s hair and nail unit has drawn takeover interest from multiple companies, a media report says. A buyout firm or strategic buyer may pay as much as $8 billion for the unit.

Coty (COTY) - Get Report shares wavered after a report said a number of suitors were interested in the New York beauty-products giant's professional hair and nail products unit.

The unit could draw bids of as much as $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

The interested parties include buyout firms Advent International, Bain Capital, Cinven, Clayton Dubilier & Rice and KKR (KKR) - Get Report, people familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg.

The people familiar expect those firms to make first-round bids, which are due in the first week of March.

Germany’s Henkel (HENKY) , which makes adhesives and shampoos, also is mulling a bid, the sources said.

Unilever (UN) - Get Report and other strategic players are considering plays for part of the hair and nail division.

The European investment firm JAB Holding owns a controlling stake in Coty, which makes brands including Clairol and CoverGirl.

In October, the beauty company said it would divest its hair-care and professional beauty units, which contribute almost a third of its revenue. Coty said it would also seek to unload its Brazil operation.

Coty shares have slumped since it purchased dozens of beauty brands from Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report in 2016.

At last check the stock was little changed at $11.55. It's traded up as much as 2.1% on Wednesday.

The author owns shares of Procter & Gamble