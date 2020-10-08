Coty Expands Kylie Skin Brand to Europe and Australia

Coty launches its Kylie Skin brand throughout Europe and Australia using a direct-to-consumer business model.

Coty Inc. (COTY) - Get Report said on Thursday that it was expanding its division for Kylie Jenner’s skincare products, Kylie Skin, to France, Germany, the U.K. and Australia.

The direct-to-consumer Kylieskin.com websites will ensure faster delivery of products. They'll also enable customers to shop using their local languages and currencies, avoiding additional customs fees and duties, the New York beauty-products company said in a statement.

At last check Coty shares jumped 8% to $3.60.

“The launch of the Kylie Skin international websites also reinforces Coty’s strategic commitment to strengthening the direct-to-consumer business model,” said Simona Cattaneo, president of luxury brands at Coty. “We continue to see collections sell out quickly.”

“I always wanted to bring my skincare line to more consumers around the world and this will allow for an easier shopping experience and faster delivery,” Jenner, a fashion designer and entrepreneur with a big social-media following, said in the company statement.

Initial product assortment for the direct-to-consumer websites in both Europe and Australia will include Coconut Body Scrub, Vanilla Milk Toner, Walnut Face Scrub, Hydrating Face Mask, and more.

"All products are cruelty-free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types," Coty said.

Kylie Skin launched in 2019 in the U.S. Jenner started up Kylie Cosmetics in 2015.

In July, Coty shares rose after the company named beauty industry veteran Sue Nabi chief executive.

Nabi's appointment at the time placed the number of women CEOs in the S&P 500 at 28, or just 6% of the broadest benchmark of U.S.-listed companies.