Costco Targets Lifted at Jefferies, Oppenheimer on At-Home Trends

Costco 'continues to capitalize on strong food-at-home consumption trends and a robust consumer spending backdrop,' Oppenheimer said.

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report shares firmed Thursday as the giant warehouse retailer received target-price increases from at least two analysts based on its August sales report.

In the four weeks ended Aug. 29, Costco posted net sales of $15.75 billion, up 16% from $13.56 billion in the year-earlier month.

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink raised her price target to $525 from $500, keeping her rating at buy.

“We raise our Q4 net sales estimate to $61.4 billion, in line with reported results and 4% ahead of the $59.3 billion consensus,” she said. “Our earnings per share [estimate] increases to $3.74 versus the $3.50 consensus.”

Oppenheimer analysts raised their price target to $500 from $480, maintaining their outperform rating.

“COST continues to capitalize on strong food-at-home consumption trends and an ongoing robust consumer spending backdrop for more discretionary purchases,” they wrote.

“The club channel remains the brightest part of our food retailing/discounter coverage.

"We continue to rank COST as a top pick and are again lifting our estimates.”

J.P. Morgan’s Christopher Horvers affirmed his overweight rating and $475 price target.

“We continue to believe that COST is a core long-term holding and that it has so often showed that it can be a winner in different environments (during the financial crisis, during a pro-consumer discretionary period, during a pandemic, etc.),” he wrote.

“As 2021 progresses, whether the consumer is eating more at home or feeling good enough to engage in the treasure hunt atmosphere of its 140,000-square-foot stores (or to use its attractive travel options), we see COST as a share gainer.”

Costco shares recently traded at $460.60, up 0.9%.