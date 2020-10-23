Costco Selling Coronavirus Test Kits Online

Discount retailer Costco has started to sell coronavirus testing kits on its website Friday.

Priced at $129.99 and $139.99, the retailer's 'Covid-19 Saliva PCR Test Kits' claim to be the gold standard testing method with the most accurate sensitivity and specificity currently on the market, according to the website.

The at-home, self-administered saliva tests come without a nasal swab which has been widely used for testing in the country.

Saliva tests like DNA tests need patients to spit into a tube, seal it and send it to a lab.

These tests aren't invasive and can easily be done at home, which helps protect health care professionals from being exposed.

Customers can get their results within three days of the lab receiving the sample for diagnostic testing.

The test priced $10 higher comes with a video observation feature for travelers.

More than 75,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on Thursday, the second-highest daily total nationwide since the pandemic began.

There are more than 8.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 223,000 people have died from the diseases according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins.

So far these tests can only be purchased online.

Earlier this month, the Issaquah, Wash., company posted much stronger-than-expected sales data for the month of September.

Costco said net sales for the five weeks ending on Oct. 5 were up 16.9% from last year at $16.84 billion, while comparable-store sales surged by a much better-than-expected 15.5%.

E-commerce sales for the retailer, soared 90.3% from last year as customers increasingly placed orders online, as well as for curbside pickup.

Costco has been ramping up its home grocery delivery efforts by teaming up with third-party services like Shipt since March.

Shares of Costco were off 0.18% to $374.96 in afternoon trading.