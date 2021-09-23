September 23, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings and Economic Data Are Beating, But Stock Gains Are Muted
Earnings and Economic Data Are Beating, But Stock Gains Are Muted
Publish date:

Costco Climbs on Earnings Beat, Revenue Rises Double Digits

Costco also reported a nearly 10% year over year increase in same store sales in the fourth quarter.
Author:

Shares of big box retailer Costco Wholesale  (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report were rising Thursday after the company reported fourth-quarter results ahead of analyst estimates. 

The Issaquah, Washington company reported net income of $1.67 billion with earnings of $3.76 per share on revenue of $61.44 billion, a 17.5% year over year increase. 

Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $3.58 per share on revenue of $61.4 billion for the quarter, according to analysts polled by FactSet. 

Comparable sales for the quarter rose 9.4% company wide, including a 10.3% increase in the U.S. and a 6.7% increase in Canada. 

The company operates 817 warehouses worldwide, including 565 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada and 39 Mexico. The company also has warehouses in Japan, the U.K., Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Spain, Iceland, France and China. 

TheStreet Recommends

Costco shares were rising 0.7% to $456 after hours Thursday at last check. 

Costco drew mixed reviews from analysts ahead of its earnings release Thursday with Barclays analyst Karen Short raising her earnings estimate for the company and Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh saw “limited earnings upside.”

“[While] we expect strong results and continued momentum, the stock does reflect these high expectations,” Short said. “So … despite our favorable view on COST, we believe there could be some risk going into the print.”

Parikh currently has an outperform rating and $500 price target for Costco.

“Following the recent outperformance, we believe the robust and accelerating comparable trends reported in recent months are now reflected in [the] shares,” he wrote.

Nike
MARKETS

Nike Stock Slides After Sales Miss, Supply Chain Issues Cloud Q1 Earnings Beat

water image (1).jfif
INVESTING

A Small-Cap Play on the California Drought

Wall Street Investors Look to Washington for Guidance
INVESTING

Stocks End Higher on Fed Tapering Stance; Evergrande Debt In Focus

TOPICS

Best Rated Stocks to Buy Now

Salesforce Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Sell Some Salesforce Stock

Evergrande Group Lead
INVESTING

Evergrande Quickly Fades From View

Mutual Funds

Top Rated Mutual Funds

ETF

Top Rated ETFs