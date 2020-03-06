Costco Could Be a Buying Opportunity as Key Support Holds

Costco is under pressure Friday despite better-than-expected earnings. Here's why the stock may be a buying opportunity as key support holds steady.

Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Report was down about 2% Friday, with the decline coming despite better-than-expected earnings.

It also comes alongside a notably better-than-expected jobs report for February and as the S&P 500 moved lower by 2%. It’s a lot of information to dig through, but the early movement in Costco shares has the Real Money team selecting it as its Stock of the Day.

Earnings of $2.10 a share beat expectations by 4 cents, while revenue of $39.07 billion grew more than 10% year over year and easily topped expectations by more than $800 million.

Excluding fuel and gas, comp-store sales jumped 7.9%, better than the 5.7% growth that analysts were looking for. Further, online sales jumped 28%.

Really, this was a pretty solid quarter, despite the reaction not looking quite as rosy. Let’s look at the charts to get a better idea of the situation.

Costco is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells COST? Learn more now.

Trading Costco Stock

Daily chart of Costco stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

There’s a lot going on in the daily chart above. However, mapping a few quick levels helps make sense of the jargon.

The $305 level has been a notable mark for several quarters now. It was resistance throughout the third and fourth quarter, before bulls were finally able to trigger a breakout in January.

That breakout took Costco stock to $235, where it has now topped out twice. This cements $235 as resistance and makes it the upside target should support hold. As for that support, it now comes into play at the prior breakout level, near $305. Further, both the 50-day and 100-day moving averages are nearby, at $305.50 and $301.50, respectively.

For bulls, it’s quite convenient to have so much potential support in one area. After a solid earnings result, Costco stock should find decent support between $301.50 and $305. If it doesn’t, that means buyers are not in control and lower prices are possible.

Should support give way and Costco drops below $293, three downside targets show up. That being the 200-day moving average near $287.50, its year-to-date closing low and prior resistance near $280 to $281, and finally, the 2020 low near $271.

But until then, the simpler the better. Above $301.50, and preferably $305.50, and Costco stock is surprisingly OK on the long side. Although risk-averse traders may prefer to avoid Costco, and all others, for the time being. And who can blame them?