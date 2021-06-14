Corsair Surges Amid Meme Rally; Jim Cramer Warns on High-Level Sellers

'The meme people think they're hurting the hedge funds, when in fact they're a tool of the hedge funds,' TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, says.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) - Get Report shares surged higher Monday as the gaming and content equipment-maker appeared to add its name to the list of meme stock favorites.

Data from the Yolosocks.live website, which tracks real-time mentions on stocks within Reddit's r/wallstreetbets chatroom, indicates that Corsair is the second most-discussed stock among users, up from a previous rank of 11, over the past 24 hours and more than 860 mentions.

TheStreet's founder Jim Cramer, however, cautioned that such a steep rise for a fundamentally sound stock like Corsair would likely entice large-scale sellers at these levels.

"Corsair is a company I like very much, because it's basically a souped-up Logitech and Logitech's been a great stock" Cramer told CNBC's Squawk on The Street program. "They have the high-performance equipment you need to dominate in e-sports and I think e-sports are here to stay."

"I don't know why the 'meme' people have a monopoly on whatever they play with," Cramer said. "No Wall Street analyst could move Corsair this much, so for people who've been waiting for the stock to go to $37 and now it's at $41, those people aren't going to turn buyers. They're sellers."

"The meme people think they're hurting the hedge funds, when in fact they're a tool to the hedge funds," Cramer said.

Corsair shares were marked 19.3% higher in early trading Monday to change hands at $38.60 each -- after hitting a session high of $42.97 at the opening bell -- in a move that bumps the stock's year-to-date gain to around 12%.

Last month, Corsair posted first quarter earnings of $80 million on revenues of $529 million thanks to surging growth in its gaming nd peripherals business, which saw sales rise by 132% when compared to last year.