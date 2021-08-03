TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Why Jim Cramer Likes Corsair Stock
Why Jim Cramer Likes Corsair Stock
Publish date:

Corsair Gaming Stock Lower After Profit Misses Estimate

Corsair Gaming shares fell after the videogame-equipment company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings.
Author:

Corsair Gaming  (CRSR) - Get Report shares fell Tuesday after the videogame-equipment  company, which is popular among the so-called meme stocks, reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

Earnings per share at the Fremont, Calif., company registered 28 cents, lagging the Bloomberg analyst consensus of 29 cents. 

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled $51.6 million, trailing the analyst consensus of $57.1 million.

To be sure, revenue came in at $472.9 million, topping the analyst consensus of $467.1 million. 

Corsair affirmed that full-year adjusted Ebitda should come in at $245 million to $265 million. And it still sees full-year revenue at $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion.

The shares recently traded at $26.93, down 7.1%. They'd dropped 24% in the six months through Monday.

TheStreet Recommends

On June 14 Corsair shares had surged. Data from the Yolosocks.live website, which tracks real-time mentions on stocks within Reddit's r/wallstreetbets chatroom, indicated that over the prior 24 hours, they had been the second-most-discussed stock among users, up from a previous rank of 11. The stock had been mentioned 860 times.

TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, that day cautioned that such a steep rise for a fundamentally sound stock like Corsair would likely entice large-scale sellers at these levels. And indeed Corsair has fallen 24% since then.

But "Corsair is a company I like very much because it's basically a souped-up Logitech  (LOGI) - Get Report, and Logitech's been a great stock," Cramer told CNBC's Squawk on The Street program. 

"They have the high-performance equipment you need to dominate in e-sports, and I think e-sports are here to stay."

He tweeted: “I bet, right now, big hedge funds are buying $GME [GameStop  (GME) - Get Report] and shorting $CRSR.” 

Corsair Gaming's Charts Aren't Much to Crow About: Real Money's Kamich

Under Armour Lead
INVESTING

Under Armour Stock Surges on Earnings Beat, 2021 Sales Forecast Boost

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Turn Lower on COVID Worries and China's Clampdown

alibaba zhu difeng : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Alibaba Stock Falls After Earnings Beat as Beijing Crackdown Reports Rattle China Markets

Eli Lilly Lead
INVESTING

Eli Lilly Stock Hits Record High On Trulicity Sales, Alzheimer's Drug Plans

Watch Jim Cramer Live 8/3/21
JIM CRAMER

Live: Jim Cramer on Under Armour, BP, DuPont, Eli Lilly, Clorox

Take-Two To Discuss Third-Quarter Results, Social Point Acquisition
INVESTING

Take-Two Stock Tumbles, Leading Video Game Companies Lower, On China Crackdown

Jim Cramer on Why Square Was Downgraded by Credit Suisse
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Square's 'Brilliant' Acquisition of Afterpay

HollyFrontier (HFC) Stock Price Target Lowered at Barclays
INVESTING

HollyFrontier, Holly Energy to Buy 2 Sinclair Units