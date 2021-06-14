5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Corsair, MicroStrategy, Torchlight

Corsair Gaming, Riot Blockchain, Torchlight Energy Resources, MicroStrategy and Sorrento Therapeutics are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks were trading mostly lower Monday as investors geared up for a key meeting of the Federal Reserve later this week.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Corsair Gaming | Increase 14.8%

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) - Get Report surged as the gaming and content equipment-maker appeared to add its name to the list of meme stock favorites.

Last month, Corsair posted first-quarter earnings of $80 million on revenue of $529 million thanks to surging growth in its gaming and peripherals business.

2. Riot Blockchain | Increase 18.3%

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) - Get Report and other cryptocurrency-focused stocks traded higher as the price of Bitcoin jumped after Elon Musk said Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report will allow transactions once the digital currency is more cleanly mined.

Musk said in a tweet that he wants miners to use about 50% clean energy.

3. Torchlight Energy Resources | Increase 9.1%

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) - Get Report shares jumped as the oil and gas producer appears to have joined the meme stock club.

Torchlight's shareholders had approved a merger with Metamaterial (MMATF) - Get Report.

Metamaterial shareholders are expected to own 75% of the combined company, while Torchlight shareholders get 25%.

4. MicroStrategy | Increase 14.2%

Shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get Report surged after the analytics software and services provider said it had completed an offer of $500 million in secured notes at an annual interest rate of 6.125%.

Last week, the Bitcoin Mining Council, led by MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, made its debut.

5. Sorrento Therapeutics | Increase 13.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) - Get Report shares jumped after the biopharma said it had entered into a research collaboration with Mayo Clinic to conduct human clinical proof of concept studies using the Sofusa Lymphatic Drug Delivery System technology.

Sofusa is a drug delivery platform that delivers biologic therapies through the skin and directly into the lymphatic system.