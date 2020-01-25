Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 41; Nearly 1,300 Infected: Reports

China sees another spike in cases of fast-spreading coronavirus, raising more concerns over economic slowdown.

The number of fatalities from the recent coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 41, with nearly 1,300 cases of the fast-spreading disease now reported, according published reports citing Chinese health officials.

Forty-one people have died from the disease, and the number of confirmed cases has risen to 1,287, Bloomberg and Reuters reported, citing China’s National Health Commission.

Some 237 of the cases were described as severe, Bloomberg reported.

Chinese cities with populations totaling nearly 40 million have been placed on virtual lockdown as China struggles to contain the virus, first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province.

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report said Friday its Shanghai theme park is being closed to fight the spread of the disease.

However, cases of the illness have now been reported in the U.S. and Europe as well as other nations in Asia, raising concerns of wider health and economic impacts. Cases of the disease have been reported in Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, France and the United States, Reuters reported.

On Wall Street Friday, stocks finish down after the Centers for Disease Control confirmed a second patient in the U.S. has been infected with the coronavirus, designated 2019-nCoV. The S&P logged its worst day of the year and its biggest percentage decline since Oct. 7 on fears a widespread outbreak could slow the global economy.

The outbreak also comes amid China’s peak travel period ahead of the lunar new year celebrations. The holiday is observed from Jan. 25 to Feb. 8 this year. Chinese authorities on Thursday closed off Wuhan, a city with more than 11 million residents, and canceled all planes and trains leaving the city and shut down public transport inside. Chinese officials in Beijing also canceled plans for all large-scale new year festivities.