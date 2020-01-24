Coronavirus Cases Rise to 830 With 25 Deaths: Report

China sees overnight increase in number of cases of fast-spreading disease that causes pneumonia-like symptoms.

China has seen an overnight increase in the number of cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus, identified as 2019-nCoV, that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and which is now being blamed for 25 deaths, according to a published report.

The Chinese National Health Commission said confirmed cases of this coronavirus have risen to 830, and 25 deaths are now attributed to the disease, the Associated Press reported.

The first death has been reported outside Hubei province, where the epidemic first broke out. An 80-year-old man died in a province north of Beijing after returning from an extended stay in Wuhan, according to the report.

Other cases of the disease have been reported in Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Concerns over an extended breakout of the disease have weighed on financial markets in recent days. Investors fear the fast-spreading disease could cause a slowdown in the global economy even as China tries to reignite growth in the wake of its trade war with the U.S.

The outbreak also comes amid China’s peak travel period ahead of the lunar new year celebrations. The holiday is observed from Jan. 25 to Feb. 8 this year. Chinese authorities on Thursday closed off Wuhan, a city with more than 11 million residents, and canceled all planes and trains leaving the city and shut down public transport inside. Chinese officials in Beijing canceled plans for all large-scale new year festivities.

Markets in Tokyo opened higher Friday morning local time, but quickly gave up early gains to move into negative territory after the latest update on the disease.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index also opened higher, but similarly gave up early gains to turn negative.

Stocks in the U.S. opened lower Thursday, but fought back to end little changed after the World Health Organization said it was too early to declare an international health emergency.

In Texas, a student at Texas A&M is being tested for the disease following his return from Wuhan, according to Brazos County health officials.