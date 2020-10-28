CoreLogic, Tupperware: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

CoreLogic, Tupperware Brands, Systemax, Automatic Data Processing and First Solar are five of the top gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were tumbling Wednesday over concerns about the rising number of coronavirus infections and the outbreak's impact on the economy.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. CoreLogic | Percentage Increase Over 13%

CoreLogic (CLGX) - Get Report rose after Reuters reported that a private equity consortium led by Warburg Pincus and GTCR is among bidders seeking to acquire the property data and analytics company. CoreLogic said "it is engaging with third parties indicating preliminary interest based on public information in the potential acquisition of the company at a value at or above $80 per share."

2. Tupperware Brands | Percentage Increase Over 35%

Tupperware Brands (TUP) - Get Report climbed after the the food-storage-container company reported a third-quarter earnings and sales that handily beat Wall Street's expectations. The company noted that consumers are cooking more at home and storing leftovers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3. Systemax | Percentage Increase Over 15%

Systemax (SYX) - Get Report advanced after the business equipment and supply marketer beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts. Revenue increased 17%, as the company said it had benefited from its private label offering, an expanded pandemic product line, "and solid gains from core product categories."

4. Automatic Data Processing | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) - Get Report rose after the staffing and employment services company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. ADP raised its guidance on the first-quarter performance and improved outlook for the rest of fiscal 2021. ADP said it was encouraged by "the gradual improvement made by the global economy."

5. First Solar | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Shares of First Solar (FSLR) - Get Report soared after the solar energy company beat Wall Street's third-quarter estimates. The revenue beat was driven by the sale of previously delayed projects in Japan and India, and increased series 6 module sales to third parties. Analysts at Morgan Stanley and Raymond James issued bullish calls following the release of the company's results.