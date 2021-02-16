5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: CoreLogic, Socket Mobile, IMAX

IMAX, CoreLogic, Socket Mobile, Aegion and Futu Holdings are five top stock market gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks traded mixed Tuesday after the three major benchmark indexes set intraday record highs.

Here are five top stock market gainers for Tuesday:

1. IMAX Corp. | Percentage Increase 7%

IMAX (IMAX) - Get Report climbed after the motion picture technology company reported its best-ever opening weekend for the Chinese New Year holiday, grossing $25 million through Feb. 14.

IMAX's opening weekend box office jumped 45% over its record-breaking 2019 despite a continued capacity limitation of at least 75% across China.

2. CoreLogic | Percentage Increase 6%

Shares of real estate research firm CoreLogic (CLGX) - Get Report rose after competitor CoStar Group (CSGP) - Get Report bid for the company, topping an earlier proposal from Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners.

The bid is about 20% above the investment companies’ earlier bid of $5.8 billion, or $80 a share.

3. Socket Mobile | Percentage Increase 710%

Socket Mobile (SCKT) - Get Report soared to record levels after the company unveiled the DuraSled, a barcode scanner for Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report iPhone 12s.

The company said DuraSled enables users of all Apple iPhone 12 series devices to access professional-grade scanning solutions.

4. Aegion | Percentage Increase 21%

Aegion (AEGN) - Get Report climbed after the infrastructure maintenance company said it had agreed to be acquired by the investment firm New Mountain Capital in an all-cash deal that values Aegion at $963 million, including debt.

The $26-a-share offer represents a 21% premium to Aegion's closing price Friday.

5. Futu Holdings | Percentage Increase 17.4%

Online trading platform Futu Holdings (FUTU) was climbing after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight rating and a share price target of $253.