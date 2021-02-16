5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: CoreLogic, Socket Mobile, IMAX
Stocks traded mixed Tuesday after the three major benchmark indexes set intraday record highs.
Here are five top stock market gainers for Tuesday:
1. IMAX Corp. | Percentage Increase 7%
IMAX (IMAX) - Get Report climbed after the motion picture technology company reported its best-ever opening weekend for the Chinese New Year holiday, grossing $25 million through Feb. 14.
IMAX's opening weekend box office jumped 45% over its record-breaking 2019 despite a continued capacity limitation of at least 75% across China.
2. CoreLogic | Percentage Increase 6%
Shares of real estate research firm CoreLogic (CLGX) - Get Report rose after competitor CoStar Group (CSGP) - Get Report bid for the company, topping an earlier proposal from Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners.
The bid is about 20% above the investment companies’ earlier bid of $5.8 billion, or $80 a share.
3. Socket Mobile | Percentage Increase 710%
Socket Mobile (SCKT) - Get Report soared to record levels after the company unveiled the DuraSled, a barcode scanner for Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report iPhone 12s.
The company said DuraSled enables users of all Apple iPhone 12 series devices to access professional-grade scanning solutions.
4. Aegion | Percentage Increase 21%
Aegion (AEGN) - Get Report climbed after the infrastructure maintenance company said it had agreed to be acquired by the investment firm New Mountain Capital in an all-cash deal that values Aegion at $963 million, including debt.
The $26-a-share offer represents a 21% premium to Aegion's closing price Friday.
5. Futu Holdings | Percentage Increase 17.4%
Online trading platform Futu Holdings (FUTU) was climbing after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight rating and a share price target of $253.