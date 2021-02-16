TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: CoreLogic, Socket Mobile, IMAX

IMAX, CoreLogic, Socket Mobile, Aegion and Futu Holdings are five top stock market gainers for Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks traded mixed Tuesday after the three major benchmark indexes set intraday record highs.

Here are five top stock market gainers for Tuesday:

1. IMAX Corp. | Percentage Increase 7%

IMAX  (IMAX) - Get Report climbed after the motion picture technology company reported its best-ever opening weekend for the Chinese New Year holiday, grossing $25 million through Feb. 14. 

IMAX's opening weekend box office jumped 45% over its record-breaking 2019 despite a continued capacity limitation of at least 75% across China.

2. CoreLogic | Percentage Increase 6%

Shares of real estate research firm CoreLogic  (CLGX) - Get Report rose after competitor CoStar Group  (CSGP) - Get Report bid for the company, topping an earlier proposal from Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. 

The bid is about 20% above the investment companies’ earlier bid of $5.8 billion, or $80 a share.

3. Socket Mobile | Percentage Increase 710%

Socket Mobile  (SCKT) - Get Report soared to record levels after the company unveiled the DuraSled, a barcode scanner for Apple's  (AAPL) - Get Report iPhone 12s. 

The company said DuraSled enables users of all Apple iPhone 12 series devices to access professional-grade scanning solutions.

4. Aegion | Percentage Increase 21%

Aegion  (AEGN) - Get Report climbed after the infrastructure maintenance company said it had agreed to be acquired by the investment firm New Mountain Capital in an all-cash deal that values Aegion at $963 million, including debt. 

The $26-a-share offer represents a 21% premium to Aegion's closing price Friday.

5. Futu Holdings | Percentage Increase 17.4%

Online trading platform Futu Holdings  (FUTU)  was climbing after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight rating and a share price target of $253.

Cryptocurrency Exchanges Warn Hong Kong's New Rules Will Drive Retail Investors Onto Unregulated Platforms
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin Hits New Highs

2. Callaway Golf
INVESTING

Callaway Golf Falls as Cowen Downgrades on Valuation

Goldman Sachs Names Iain Drayton Co-head Of Investment Banking In Asia
INVESTING

Goldman Sachs Offers Accounts to Retail Investors

CEVA Logistics Lead
INVESTING

Ceva Jumps on Surprise Fourth-Quarter Profit, Revenue Beat

CVS
INVESTING

How to Trade CVS on Its Earnings Dip

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Dow Holds Higher but Wall Street Wobbles After Record Highs

Citigroup Lead
INVESTING

Citi Loses Round in Bid to Recoup $500M in Revlon Loan Case

Government Bonds Leads
INVESTING

US 10-Year Treasury Yields Pass March 2020 High Amid Extended Bond Market Selloff