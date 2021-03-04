TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

CoreLogic Says Revised CoStar Bid Lags Current Agreement

CoStar revised its all-stock bid for CoreLogic to reflect a $6-a-share cash component. CoreLogic says the revised bid still isn't superior to its current buyout deal.
Author:
Publish date:

CoreLogic  (CLGX) - Get Report said that a revised bid from CoStar Group (CSGP) - Get Report is not superior to a deal the real-estate-research firm has agreed with Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. 

On Feb. 2 Bloomberg News reported that CoStar had bid stock valued at $86 a share for CoreLogic. Two days later CoreLogic said it definitively agreed to be acquired by the two investment firms for $80 a share cash.

CoStar's bid had been all-stock. According to CoStar's updated offer, CoreLogic holders would have received $6 a share cash and 0.1019 share of CoStar for each of their shares.

CoStar Chief Executive Andrew Florance said in a March 1 letter that its latest proposal represented a $1.25 billion improvement over the Stone Point-Insight offer, Bloomberg reported. 

But CoreLogic's board unanimously agreed that the proposal needed further improvement, CoreLogic CEO Frank Martell said in a letter seen by Bloomberg. 

The $6 a share cash "does not meaningfully reduce CoreLogic shareholders’ exposure to the concerning volatility of your stock,” Martell said. 

“Any new proposal should deliver increased, more certain value and as much cash consideration as possible."

CoreLogic's board will continue to review the deal as it sees strategic potential in a combination of the two businesses, Martell said in the letter. 

“Their cash bid of $80 per share was materially less than our last all-stock offer, which had a headline value of $86.30 per share," CoStar said last month after submitting its previous bid.

"The decision to accept the lower $80 per share bid from a sponsor instead indicates a failure to appropriately value the synergies of our proposal as a strategic bidder.” 

Stone Point is the Greenwich, Conn., private-equity firm. Insight is the New York venture-capital firm.

CoreLogic, Irvine, Calif., launched a strategic review of its business in November amid pressure from activist investors Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group. The two firms eventually won three seats on CoreLogic's board. 

Hang Seng Index Rises With Asian Stocks On Stimulus Bets As Trump Concedes Defeat, Pledges Smooth Handover To Biden
INVESTING

SPAC Tracker: SPACs to Buy According to Wall Street Experts

Stock Market Traders Lead
MARKETS

Dow Sinks 700 Points and Treasury Yields Spike on Powell Comments

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

Palantir Rises on Latest Ark Investment Stock Purchase

Crude Oil Markets Are Predicting Lasting Volatility
INVESTING

How to Trade Crude Oil as It Hits One-Year Highs

Oil Stocks Lead
INVESTING

Oil Prices Surge As OPEC Hints At Production Cuts Extension

Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna and IBM Cooperate for 'Smarter Management' of Vaccines

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is supporting financial markets by unleashing liquidity. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Treasury Yields Jump, Tech Stocks Slump, As Jerome Powell Plays Down Inflation Risk

Costco Lead
INVESTING

Costco's Been Hammered. Is It Finally a Buy?