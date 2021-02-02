CoreLogic, DraftKings, Raytheon: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

CoreLogic, DraftKings, Newmark, Raytheon Technologies and McAfee are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were advancing Tuesday, driven by progress on coronavirus vaccinations and increasing hopes for additional U.S. stimulus.

Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday

1. CoreLogic | Percentage Increase 5%

CoreLogic (CLGX) - Get Report climbed after CoStar Group reportedly submitted a bid to acquire the data company in a deal valued at about $6.7 billion, according to Bloomberg.

CoStar made an all-stock offer worth about $86 per share, according people hoasked not to be identified.

2. DraftKings | Percentage Increase 10.6%

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report were rising after ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - Get Report disclosed a purchase of 620,300 shares of the sports gambling platform.

ARK Next Generation is run by fund manager Cathie Wood.

As of Feb. 1, the fund owned 620,300 shares of DraftKings valued at nearly $34 million.

3. Newmark Group | Percentage Increase 8.8%

Newmark Group (NMRK) - Get Report advanced after the commercial real estate company said it would acquire Knotel, a flexible-office provider which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Newmark has agreed to provide Knotel with about $20 million in cash as debtor-in-possession financing to support Knotel through the bankruptcy.

4. Raytheon Technologies | Percentage Increase 4.1%

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) - Get Report rose after the company's Pratt and Whitney division won a $290.7 million contract involving Lockheed Martin's (LMT) - Get Report F-35 jet program.

Also, Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) - Get Report said it bought 25 GTF aircraft engines from Pratt & Whitney in a $400 million deal.

5. McAfee | Percentage Increase 9.8%

McAfee (MCFE) - Get Report rose after Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala raised the price target on shares of the cybersecurity company to $27 from $25, while keeping an overweight rating.

The analyst also named McAfee as the top pick in the consumer security space.