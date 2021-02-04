CoreLogic to Be Bought by Stone Capital and Insight Partners for $6B

CoreLogic agrees to be acquired by two private-equity firms days after receiving another acquisition bid.

Real estate IT company CoreLogic (CLGX) - Get Report said Thursday that it had agreed to be acquired by private-equity firms Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for about $6 billion.

Shares of the Irvine, Calif.-based company were down nearly 1% to $80.15 in trading Thursday.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

Under the terms of the agreement, Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners will acquire all outstanding shares of CoreLogic for $80 a share in cash, an equity value of about $6 billion, and a premium of 51% to CoreLogic’s unaffected share price on June 25, 2020.

The transaction will be financed through a combination of committed equity financing provided by funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners, as well as committed debt financing provided by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

"Stone Point and Insight Partners are highly respected investors who recognize the value and potential of CoreLogic’s digital content, solutions and market-leading platforms that power the housing economy," CoreLogic President and CEO Frank Martell said in a statement.

CoreLogic's shares jumped on Tuesday after the company received an $86-a-share acquisition bid from real estate analytics company CoStar Group (CSGP) - Get Report.

In November, CoreLogic launched a strategic review amid a battle for the board with the activist investors Cannae Holdings of Las Vegas and Senator Investment Group, the New York hedge-fund manager.

Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment had placed a bid for CoreLogic in November but withdrew it after the company said it had received had received a bid of at least $80 a share. It did not identify that bidder.

CoreLogic's shares also rose in October after Reuters reported that a private-equity consortium led by Warburg Pincus and GTCR is among bidders seeking to acquire the property data and analytics company.