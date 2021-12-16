Hedge Fund Icon Cooperman Sees Stocks as Overvalued

He puts fair value for the S&P 500 at 4,100 and has been slowly reducing positions, calling himself a 'heavily invested bear.'

Hedge fund legend Leon Cooperman, CEO of Omega Advisors thinks stocks are overvalued in general, putting fair value for the S&P 500 at 4,100.

That’s 12% below its recent level of 4,676. “I’ve been slowly reducing positions,” he told CNBC. “I went from a fully invested bear to a heavily invested bear.”

But Cooperman isn’t looking for anything outrageously bad to happen near-term. “The reality is we have an inflation that is accepted by the Fed,” he said. “We don’t have the historical negative real interest rates that lead to recessions and bear markets.”

Still, his long-term prognosis is “negative,” in light of the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus implemented since the Covid pandemic.

“We are borrowing from the future,” Cooperman said. “Nobody is paying attention to the explosion of debt in the country.”

For now, though, he likes some stocks, including the energy sector. One of his favorite names there is Canadian oil and gas producer Paramount Resources (PRMRF) , which has jumped 41% in the last six months.

Meanwhile, Stifel analysts say stocks may soar during 2022-23 to their third bubble in 100 years, following the 1929 and 2000 crashes, thanks to loose Federal Reserve policy.

But first they see a “meaningful” correction for stocks next year amid extended valuations. The S&P 500 could drop to the low 4,000s in the first quarter, said the securities firm’s strategists, led by Barry Bannister.

Later in 2022 and 2023, the Fed’s slowness to tighten monetary policy could cause the bubble, they said.