5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Cooper Tire, American Airlines

Cooper Tire, American Airlines, TripAdvisor, Royal Caribbean and Kohl's are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks were mixed Monday as investors weighed expectations of stronger growth but also inflation concerns.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Cooper Tire | Percentage Increase Over 30.3%

Shares of Cooper Tire (CTB) - Get Report soared after the company agreed to be acquired by Goodyear (GT) - Get Report in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $2.8 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

2. American Airlines | Percentage Increase Over 11.7%

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report and other air carriers climbed after Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg said it was time to buy into the sector as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccination rates were all trending in the right direction.

3. TripAdvisor | Percentage Increase Over 13.1%

TripAdvisor (TRIP) - Get Report rose after several analysts raised their price targets for the online travel company, including Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju who raised the firm's price target on TripAdvisor to $31 from $25 while keeping a neutral rating on the shares.

4. Royal Caribbean Cruises | Percentage Increase Over 11.5%

Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report shares rose after the cruise-line operator posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and a narrower-than-estimated adjusted loss.

Revenue dropped 99% to $34.1 million from $2.52 billion a year earlier.

5. Kohl's | Percentage Increase Over 7.6%

Kohl’s (KSS) - Get Report touched 53-weeks highs for a second trading day as a group of activist investors pressured the department store chain to nominate a slate of its directors to the board.

The group said Kohl's wasn't moving fast enough to streamline operations and turn itself around.