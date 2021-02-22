5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Cooper Tire, American Airlines
Stocks were mixed Monday as investors weighed expectations of stronger growth but also inflation concerns.
Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:
1. Cooper Tire | Percentage Increase Over 30.3%
Shares of Cooper Tire (CTB) - Get Report soared after the company agreed to be acquired by Goodyear (GT) - Get Report in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $2.8 billion.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
2. American Airlines | Percentage Increase Over 11.7%
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report and other air carriers climbed after Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg said it was time to buy into the sector as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccination rates were all trending in the right direction.
3. TripAdvisor | Percentage Increase Over 13.1%
TripAdvisor (TRIP) - Get Report rose after several analysts raised their price targets for the online travel company, including Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju who raised the firm's price target on TripAdvisor to $31 from $25 while keeping a neutral rating on the shares.
4. Royal Caribbean Cruises | Percentage Increase Over 11.5%
Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report shares rose after the cruise-line operator posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and a narrower-than-estimated adjusted loss.
Revenue dropped 99% to $34.1 million from $2.52 billion a year earlier.
5. Kohl's | Percentage Increase Over 7.6%
Kohl’s (KSS) - Get Report touched 53-weeks highs for a second trading day as a group of activist investors pressured the department store chain to nominate a slate of its directors to the board.
The group said Kohl's wasn't moving fast enough to streamline operations and turn itself around.