Premarket Movers Friday: ContextLogic, Disney, SoFi

Stock futures rose modestly Friday following a third straight closing record high for the S&P 500 as investors weighed an improving employment picture against ongoing inflationary pressures in the recovering U.S. economy.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday:

1. ContextLogic | Down 26.8%

ContextLogic (WISH) - Get Report shares tumbled after the parent of the Wish mobile e-commerce platform reported a wider second-quarter loss and an unexpected drop in revenue, prompting a rare double downgrade to underweight from overweight from J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth, who slashed his price target to $5 from $17.

2. Disney | Up 5.3%

Shares of Disney (DIS) - Get Report jumped after the media giant smashed Wall Street's third-quarter earnings forecasts thanks to a return to profit for its theme parks and better-than-expected streaming subscriber growth.

Media revenue rose 18% to $12.7 billion while theme parks revenue surged more than three-fold from last year to $4.34 billion.

3. SoFi Technologies | Down 10.6%

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) - Get Report shares tumbled after the online personal finance platform posted a second-quarter loss, of $165.31 million, or 48 cents a share, swinging from last year’s profit of $7.81 million.

Revenue reached $231.27 million in the quarter from $114.95 million last year.

4. Pilgrim's Pride | Up 19.9%

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) - Get Report skyrocketed after the world's largest meatpacker, JBS, said its baord had approved an offer letter to be sent to the company to acquire the remaining shares in circulation for $26.50 a share.

JBS already owns via subsidiaries a 80.21% stake in Pilgrim's Pride.

5. DoorDash | Down 4.4%

DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report shares dropped after the food-delivery service reported second-quarter results that were below analysts' expectations.

The company posted a loss of 30 cents a share as revenue rose 83% to $1.24 billion. Analysts were expecting a loss of 20 cents a share on revenue of $1.09 billion.