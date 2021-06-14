TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Wish Parent ContextLogic Higher on Venture With PrestaShop

A two-year accord will enable 300,000 merchants and brands on the PrestaShop platform to sell on the Wish marketplace.
Author:
Publish date:

ContextLogic  (WISH) - Get Report, shares jumped Monday after the San Francisco-based e-commerce platform unveiled a partnership with PrestaShop, an e-commerce platform focused on Latin America and Europe.

The two-year accord will enable 300,000 merchants and brands on the PrestaShop platform to sell on the Wish marketplace. ContextLogic does business as Wish. 

ContextLogic recently traded at $11.34, up 13%. It has moved up 40% over the past month amid recent enthusiasm from the Reddit crowd. 

Wish will enjoy “trusted partner” status on PrestaShop and will have a special landing page on the Paris company's platform for merchants.

In other meme stock news Monday, Torchlight Energy Resources  (TRCH) - Get Report jumped as the oil and gas producer appears to have joined the meme stock club.

Torchlight received the third-most mentions in the Stocktwits chatroom over the past 24 hours, with 142,117, Bloomberg reported Monday morning. It trailed only AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report and Ocugen  (OCGN) - Get Report.

Sitting pretty with my stack to hold through merger, and several stacks shorty can use to make me rich,” JSpores wrote on Stocktwits Monday.

Meanwhile, Wendy’s  (WEN) - Get Report shares rose Monday after Northcoast Research analyst Jim Sanderson upgraded the fast-food chain to buy from neutral, just a week after he downgraded it.

The downgrade had come after the Reddit crowd helped push the stock up 26% to $28.87 last Tuesday. The stock fell back to $24.14 at Friday’s close, making Sanderson more comfortable.

“Nothing last week changed our outlook or the fundamentals of the business,” Sanderson wrote in a commentary cited by Bloomberg. 

Tags
terms:
RetailE-Commerce
Clean Energy Fuels Lead
INVESTING

Clean Energy Fuels Climbs on Plan to Develop Natural Gas From Dairies

A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle, made at the carmaker's Gigafactory in Shanghai, is seen ahead of the Guangzhou auto show in the Guangdong province capital in 2019. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Tesla Downgraded at Canaccord Over Battery Delay

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Dow Falls 250 Points and S&P 500 Slips Ahead of Key Fed Meeting

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Qualcomm Reportedly Set to Invest in Arm if Nvidia Deal Is Blocked

Wendy's Lead
INVESTING

Wendy's Upgraded to Buy by Northcoast, Shares Rise

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Is in Rally Mode: Here’s How High It Can Go

6. Centene Corp. (CNC)
INVESTING

Centene Eases After Settling Medicaid Lawsuit With Ohio, Mississippi

Corsair Components Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Corsair, MicroStrategy, Torchlight