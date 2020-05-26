Consumer Confidence Rises - but Caution Is in Order

Consumer confidence strengthened in May, but Conference Board economist Lynn Franco still sees reason for caution.

The Conference Board consumer-confidence index rose to 86.6 in May from 85.7 in April, beating analysts’ forecasts, as the economy appears to have bounced off rock bottom.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected a reading of 82.3 for May.

The index’s present-situation component slid to 71.1 from 73. But the short-term-expectations component climbed to 96.9 from 94.3 in April.

"Following two months of rapid decline, the free-fall in confidence stopped in May," Lynn Franco, an economist at the Conference Board, said in a statement.

"The severe and widespread impact of covid-19 has been mostly reflected in the present-situation index, which has plummeted nearly 100 points since the onset of the pandemic.”

Short-term expectations rose “as the gradual reopening of the economy helped improve consumers' spirits,” Franco said.

“However, consumers remain concerned about their financial prospects. In addition, inflation expectations continue to climb, which could lead to a sense of diminished purchasing power and curtail spending.”

The overall picture isn’t pretty, Franco said.

“While the decline in confidence appears to have stopped for the moment, the uneven path to recovery and potential second wave [of covid-19] are likely to keep a cloud of uncertainty hanging over consumers' heads."

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics, says consumers are doing better than they were in 2008.

“The big picture here is that the net drop in confidence in recent months has been only about three-fifths the size of the collapse before/during/after the crash of 2008, even though the hit to the labor market has been much bigger,” he wrote in a commentary.

“We’re guessing that this is partly because people believe the pandemic will pass relatively quickly, and partly because stimulus checks and greatly enhanced unemployment benefits have shielded many people - for now.”