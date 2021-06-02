5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Constellation Pharma, AMC, Skillz

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Skillz, AMC Entertainment, FuboTV and Eastman Kodak are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were slightly higher Wednesday as Wall Street look toward U.S. jobs data at the end of the week to provide a fresh catalyst for the market's direction.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. Constellation Pharmaceuticals | Increase 66.6%

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) - Get Report skyrocketed after the company agreed to be acquired by the Munich biopharma MorphoSys (MOR) - Get Report for $34 a share, or $1.7 billion in cash.

Constellation develops molecule therapeutics to treat cancer as well as inflammatory and immunologic disorders.

2. Skillz | Increase 13.7%

Skillz (SKLZ) - Get Report rose sharply after the mobile-gaming company said it had agreed to acquire the marketing platform Aarki for about $150 million in cash and stock.

Skillz said the acquisition will broaden its footprint across the mobile gaming industry by combining its competitive platform with Aarki’s advanced advertising capabilities.

3. AMC Entertainment | Increase 35%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) - Get Report continued rising one day after the theater chain disclosed that it had sold $230.5 million of its shares to the distressed-credit-focused investment firm Mudrick Capital, which reportedly sold off the shares on the same day.

Mudrick sold the shares at a profit, according to Bloomberg.

4. FuboTV | Increase 10%

FuboTV (FUBO) - Get Report advanced after the sports streaming company, which posted record revenue last month, upgraded its app dashboard to feature live stats and chances to win a year's free subscription to its service, according to Fast Company.

Fubo said it was part of a bigger plan to let people bet on games through their televisions.

5. Eastman Kodak | Increase 12.9%

Eastman Kodak (KODK) - Get Report climbed after the imaging giant, which declared bankruptcy in January, responded to the New York state Attorney General Office's filing seeking investigative testimony and documents from Kodak.

The company said the attorney general was "wrong on the facts" and described its approach as a "novel and highly problematic legal theory that seeks to impose liability in the absence of intent."