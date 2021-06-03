TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Conn's Jumps on Earnings Beat, Jefferies Upgrade

Furniture retailer Conn's reported earnings and revenue ahead of analyst estimates. Jefferies upgraded the stock.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Conn's  (CONN) - Get Report jumped on Thursday after the furniture retailer reported for the first quarter and analysts at Jefferies published a bullish note. 

Jefferies analyst Kyle Joseph called Conn "attractively valued."

"The top-line acceleration combined with ongoing credit strength/a negative provision to drive big earnings-per-share upside," Joseph said. 

The firm rates Conn's buy with a $23 price target. At last check shares of the Woodlands, Texas, company jumped 25% to $30.

The investment firm said it was also encouraged by same-store sales numbers and sales recovery patterns. 

The company reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of $1.55 a share on revenue of $363 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 30 cents a share on revenue of $327 million. 

“We generated the highest quarterly net earnings in our 131-year history as a result of strong operating performance from both our retail and credit segments," Chief Executive Norm Miller said in a statement.

"We significantly grew retail sales, while simultaneously managing credit risk."

Same-store sales increased nearly 20% in the quarter while total sales jumped 27%.

Strategic initiatives include increasing retail sales across financing options, adapting the company's operations to digital, and expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint, Miller said. 

Tellurian: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

Tellurian Leaps on $12B Deal to Supply LNG to Energy Trader Vitol

General Electric CEO Flannery Is Already Starting to Right the Ship, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

How Far General Electric Can Rally if It Can Break Out

Workhorse Group Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Workhorse, BlackBerry, General Motors

C3.ai Lead
INVESTING

C3.ai Drops; Analysts Cut Targets After Quarterly Report

AMC
INVESTING

AMC Tumbles On Share Sale Plans, Volatility Warning; NYSE Halts Trading

Wall Street Diversity Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Mixed on Jobs Data and Report Biden Supports Tax Proposal Changes

Twitter Blue Lead
INVESTING

Twitter Launches Its First Paid Subscription Service

Broadcom stock is a buy
INVESTING

Broadcom Earnings Preview: What the Charts Say Now