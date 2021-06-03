Conn's Jumps on Earnings Beat, Jefferies Upgrade

Furniture retailer Conn's reported earnings and revenue ahead of analyst estimates. Jefferies upgraded the stock.

Shares of Conn's (CONN) - Get Report jumped on Thursday after the furniture retailer reported for the first quarter and analysts at Jefferies published a bullish note.

Jefferies analyst Kyle Joseph called Conn "attractively valued."

"The top-line acceleration combined with ongoing credit strength/a negative provision to drive big earnings-per-share upside," Joseph said.

The firm rates Conn's buy with a $23 price target. At last check shares of the Woodlands, Texas, company jumped 25% to $30.

The investment firm said it was also encouraged by same-store sales numbers and sales recovery patterns.

The company reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of $1.55 a share on revenue of $363 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 30 cents a share on revenue of $327 million.

“We generated the highest quarterly net earnings in our 131-year history as a result of strong operating performance from both our retail and credit segments," Chief Executive Norm Miller said in a statement.

"We significantly grew retail sales, while simultaneously managing credit risk."

Same-store sales increased nearly 20% in the quarter while total sales jumped 27%.

Strategic initiatives include increasing retail sales across financing options, adapting the company's operations to digital, and expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint, Miller said.