AT&T’s (T) - Get Report WarnerMedia said Tuesday that Conan O’Brien will end his late-night talk show on TBS and join a new weekly variety series on HBO Max, Warner’s streaming network.

O’Brien will end his “Conan” show on TBS in June after 10 years. But his travel show, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue on the network.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform,’” Obrien quipped in a statement.

“I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

AT&T is putting great emphasis on HBO Max, planning for it to take over for the storied TV station HBO. The streaming service began May 27 but hasn’t soared.

HBO Max had 8.6 million subscribers at the end of September, according to The Wall Street Journal, out of a total of 38 million for HBO.

By contrast Disney (DIS) - Get Report said last week that its Disney+ streaming service has 73.7 million subscribers.

Last week, The Journal reported that WarnerMedia planned to lay off more than 1,000 workers as part of the plan to restructure its business around HBO Max.

The number could approach 2,000 of the company's 25,000 employees, the paper said.

This would be in addition to the roughly 500 employees who were let go in August.

WarnerMedia has suffered from dwindling movie-ticket revenue, cable subscriptions and television ads during the pandemic.

AT&T shares recently traded at $29. The shares have fallen 26% year to date.