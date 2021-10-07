October 7, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
What Is the Debt Ceiling?
What Is the Debt Ceiling?
Publish date:

Conagra Stock Wavers as Earnings Beat and Sales Slip

Conagra raises its full-year outlook for organic net sales, saying it now expects growth of about 1%.
Author:

Conagra Brands  (CAG) - Get Conagra Brands, Inc. Report wavered Thursday after the packaged-food giant reported a drop in first-quarter sales but still beat Wall Street's expectations.

Shares of the Chicago company, which owns such brands as Bird's Eye, Slim Jim, and Reddi-wip, at last check were up 0.2% to $34.55.

Conagra reported net income of $235.4 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with $329 million, or 67 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came to 50 cents a share, ahead of the FactSet analyst consensus of  48 cents. 

Sales totaled $2.65 billion, down from $2.68 billion a year earlier but still beating FactSet's call for $2.54 billion. 

Among other things, the company cited the sale of its H.K. Anderson, Peter Pan peanut butter and Egg Beater businesses and a 0.4% decrease in organic sales.

Net sales for the grocery and snacks segment decreased 4.9% to $1.1 billion.

TheStreet Recommends

Adjusted operating profit decreased 26% to $220 million, the company said, driven mainly by cost-of-goods inflation, the organic net sales decline, and other factors.

Conagra and other companies have raised product prices in recent months to offset higher costs of raw materials, including edible oils, sugar and coffee, amid a resurgent U.S. economy, according to Reuters.

The company raised its full-year outlook for organic net sales, saying it now expects growth of about 1%, compared with its previous forecast of about flat with the year earlier.

"We continue to experience ongoing inflationary pressure," Sean Connolly, president and CEO, said in a statement.

But the company expects "sustained elevated consumer demand" and the company's current and planned efforts will enable Conagra to deliver its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance for the year, he said. 

Connolly added that the company plan "has positioned us well to continue capturing the benefits of the consumer-behavior shifts driven by the Covid-19 pandemic." 

AbbVie Affirmed Overweight at Piper Jaffray on Potential of Arthritis Drug
INVESTING

AbbVie Higher on Rinvoq Trial Progress to Treat Spinal Arthritis

Rivian R1T Lead
INVESTING

Instacart and Rivian: 2 of the Hottest Tech IPOs Still to Come in '21

Magnum Real Estate To Accept Bitcoin In Sale Of Manhattan Retail Properties In Another First For US Commercial Market
INVESTING

Bitcoin Heading to Highs? Here's How to Trade It Now.

Chinese Tesla Rival NIO Targets Europe With Its Smart EVs As It Takes A First Step Towards Going Global
INVESTING

Nio Stock Surges As Goldman Upgrades Tesla's Upstart China Rival

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Pfizer Seeks FDA Emergency-Use Approval for Covid Vaccine for Kids 5 to 11

Air Products' Spin Off Versum Materials Begins Trading on the NYSE
MARKETS

Dow, S&P Surge As Schumer Confirms Debt Ceiling Deal; Jobless Claims Fall to 326,000

Tilray Lead
INVESTING

Tilray Wavers as Q1 Loss Widens, Results Miss Estimates

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Stock Rises; JPMorgan Says Buy on the Pullback