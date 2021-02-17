TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Comstock Mining Triples After Investment in Lithium-Battery Recycler

Comstock Mining shares tripled after it agreed to invest $10.8 million in lithium-battery recycler Linico.
Author:
Publish date:

Comstock Mining  (LODE) - Get Report shares more than tripled after the mineral producer unveiled a $10.8 million deal for rights to a stake of as much as 64% stake in lithium battery recycling company Linico.

Comstock shares recently traded at $8.20 after closing at $2.25 on Tuesday. The outsized market reaction reflects investors' mania for anything related to electric vehicles.

Comstock, Virginia City, Nev., will dole out $4.5 million cash and 3 million restricted common shares for the stake in Linico.

As part of the deal, Aqua Metals  (AQMS) - Get Report -- the McCarran, Nev., lead producer using environmentally friendly methods -- is investing $2 million for a 10% stake in Linico, which recently bought a battery metal recycling facility in Nevada from Aqua.

“Continued advances in energy storage are inevitable, but no resource is infinite, and most of that lithium will need to be recovered and reused at some point,” Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“We see spent lithium-ion batteries as a potent industrial mineral, and – as with any resource, we need the right team, technology, and infrastructure to extract and process it. 

"This transaction assembles all three into an ecosystem of aligned partners, operating systemically on a common goal.”

Further, “Linico plans to commence production later this year [in Nevada], building toward cathode production capacity of about 10,000 tons per year,” Comstock said.

“At just 33% of that rate and 60% of applicable commodity prices, the Linico facility should generate more than $100 million in sales with pre-tax operating income margins exceeding 30%, … making a landmark contribution to Comstock’s environmental, social and corporate governance, product and process stewardship, and climate smart mining goals."

Aqua Metals shares at last check were trading up 24% near $7.50.

Why Jim Cramer Says No One Cares About Salesforce Earnings
INVESTING

Slack Dips After DoJ Seeks More Data on Salesforce Merger

Sundial Growers Lead
INVESTING

Sundial Sinks on Plan to Issue $1 Billion in Securities

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer's Birth of a Market Bottom, Cathie Wood

Hong Kong Retail Sales Plunge By Record 24.3 Per Cent Amid Pandemic In 2020, Marking Worst Performance Since Records Began
INVESTING

Retail Sales Roar In January As COVID Stimulus Boosts Spending, Reviving Inflation Debate

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slip Lower As Soaring Retail Sales Stokes Inflation Concerns: Fed Minutes in Focus

Slack Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Quantumscape, Slack, Shopify

Mad Money Opening Bell Lead
JIM CRAMER

Lightning Round Stocks to Buy From Mad Money With Jim Cramer

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Shopify, Verizon, Tilray, Amazon and Texas Storm - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday