October 1, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Paid in Crypto? These Top Athletes Are Ditching the Dollar
Paid in Crypto? These Top Athletes Are Ditching the Dollar
Publish date:

Defi System Compound Mistakenly Gives $90M Crypto to Users

The popular decentralized finance system Compound gave $90 million in crypto tokens to users, thanks to a system-upgrade error.
Author:

A popular decentralized finance system called Compound has mistakenly given out $90 million in crypto tokens to users, thanks to a system upgrade screw-up.

So-called defi systems allow users to transact with each other directly.

Founder Robert Leshner is pleading for it back, and issuing threats, too, CNBC reports.

If you received a large, incorrect amount of COMP from the Compound protocol error:

Please return it to the Compound Timelock (0x6d903f6003cca6255D85CcA4D3B5E5146dC33925),” he tweeted.

“Keep 10% as a white hat. Otherwise, it's being reported as income to the IRS, and most of you are doxxed.”

Dox means to publish private or identifying information about someone on the Internet.

TheStreet Recommends

Leshner later had second thoughts about his tweet. “I'm trying to do anything I can to help the community get some of its COMP back, and this was a bone-headed tweet/approach,” he wrote in his second tweet.

“That's on me. Luckily, the community is much bigger, and smarter, than just me. I appreciate your ridicule and support.”

Among the ridiculing tweets came one from a user named kiki. “I'm not really following the logic here,” the tweet read.

“The recipients can report the ‘airdrop’ with a 0 cost basis and pay tax short-term cap gains of 40% to the IRS OR give you 90% and still owe tax on the entire amount they claimed?”

So does Compound have any chance of getting its money back?

“Alchemix [another decentralized finance platform] had a similar incident a few months back, where they gave out more rewards than intended,” blockchain security researcher Mudit Gupta told CNBC. 

“Almost everyone who got the extra rewards refunded the extra.”

But Alchemix had lost just $4.8 million.

Tags
terms:
InvestingCryptocurrencyStocks
US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
MARKETS

Merck Leads Dow Higher On COVID Treatment Hopes, Treasury Yields Holding Down Tech

Upwork Spikes 40% in Its Trading Debut
INVESTING

Upwork Initiated Buy at Bank of America on Fundamentals

Merck
INVESTING

Is Merck a Buy After Covid-Treatment Report? Check the Chart.

The interior of Nio's eC6 electric car during the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 19, 2021. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Nio, Li, Xpeng Shares Higher After Q3 Delivery Numbers

Lordstown Lead
INVESTING

Lordstown Gives Up Gains; Seeks U.S. Loan to Fund Factory Plan

General Mills Lead
INVESTING

General Mills Stock Rises; Citi Says Investors Missing 'a Good Story'

Jim Cramer on General Motors' Falling Auto Sales: We're at Peak Auto
MARKETS

General Motors Stock Slides As Global Chip Shortage Hammers Q3 US Sales

Facebook Metaverse Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Started Outperform; RBC Lauds Shops Initiative