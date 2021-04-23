Committee Advises J&J Vaccine Use Be Resumed

FDA and CDC told that use of the J&J vaccine should be resumed as benefits outweigh risks.

A key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee reiterated its recommendation for use of the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine Friday, saying the benefits outweighed the risks of a rare but serious blood-clot condition linked to it.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which includes doctors and public-health officials, voted 10 to 4 with one abstention to advise the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC to resume use of the vaccine without any conditions. However, the FDA is expected to add a label warning to women under the age of 50.

The J&J vaccine injections were put on hold last week after reports of rare blood-clot conditions in a handful of recipients, including one fatality.

Many public-health authorities have contended that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, has predicted the U.S. pause would end as soon as Friday, perhaps with new restrictions or warnings, The Wall Street Journal reported.

On April 13, the CDC and the FDA had jointly announced a recommended pause in administration of the vaccine, after reports that six people who'd received the vaccine had developed blood clots and low levels of blood platelets.

A day later, the CDC panel failed to come to a decision about whether to recommend changes for use of the J&J vaccine because members wanted more information about the vaccine’s risks and benefits.

The panel was criticized for not taking action. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, tweeted that this was a "mistake."

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of J&J's vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

On Wednesday, the FDA said it had completed its inspection of the Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) - Get Report plant in Baltimore, which makes the J&J COVID vaccine.

Regulators asked for remediation of issues, including peeling paint and loose debris at the site. Earlier this week, Emergent said that it would stop the production of new drug material at the plant during the FDA inspection.

The FDA report cited observations including the failure to train personnel to avoid cross-contamination of COVID-19 vaccines from J&J and AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report.

Shares of J&J rose $1.35, or 0.8%, to $166.76 in after-hours trading.