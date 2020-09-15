Comcast's Peacock Subscribers Up 50% in 6 Weeks

Comcast's CEO reports the Peacock streaming network has 15 million subscribers. That's up 50% from six weeks ago.

Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Report Peacock network has topped 15 million signups since its debut, according to the parent's chief executive, Brian Roberts.

That 15 million number is up 50% from the 10 million that the Philadelphia cable, streaming and internet company reported about six weeks ago in its second-quarter earnings release.

Roberts also said that the Peacock streaming app, which is ad-supported, is the second most popular on its over-the top product Xfinity Flex behind Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report. Over the top refers to content delivered via high-speed internet rather than cable.

Roberts spoke at a digital media conference hosted by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, according to Deadline.

“NBCUniversal successfully launched Peacock in cable’s footprint in April, ahead of the streaming service’s U.S. nationwide launch earlier this month, with 10 million sign-ups to date,” Roberts said in a statement in July following the company's earnings release.

Streaming services have been big beneficiaries from consumers move to cut the cord from the big cable TV providers.

Last month, Disney (DIS) - Get Report said that it ended the quarter with 57.5 million Disney+ subscribers.

“Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we’ve continued to build on the incredible success of Disney+ as we grow our global direct-to-consumer businesses,” said Bob Chapek, Disney's CEO.

“The global reach of our full portfolio of direct-to-consumer services now exceeds an astounding 100 million paid subscriptions - a significant milestone and a reaffirmation of our direct-to-consumer strategy, which we view as key to the future growth of our company.”

Disney also reported having 8.5 million ESPN+ subscribers and 35.5 million Hulu subscribers.

Comcast shares at last check rose 2.7% to $46.48.

