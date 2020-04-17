Comcast, GTT Communications and Boingo Wireless were downgraded to market perform at Oppenheimer. The analyst said Comcast was most-exposed to customers cutting the cord and moving to streaming.

Legacy television stocks are in near-term trouble due to social distancing, with Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Report being the most exposed to cord-cutting by consumers, an Oppenheimer note says.

Comcast, GTT Communications (GTT) - Get Report and Boingo Wireless (WIFI) - Get Report were all downgraded to market perform from outperform by Oppenheimer analyst Tim Horan.

The pay-TV industry is subject to increased churn as customers may choose to trim stretched budgets by cutting the cord and moving to streaming.

A lack of live sports programming and the suspension of television and film productions due to the coronavirus pandemic are hurting the industry.

“The mix of eyeball time to time shifted content is being accelerated by covid-19, and ... the street is underestimating video-subscriber losses,” Horan said. The analyst noted that cable subscriptions alone can cost upward of $100 a month.

That pause will have a cascading effect on the industry heading into 2021. And for Comcast, with its Universal Studios theme parks being shut down, the risk from coronavirus is high.

Oppenheimer suggests that Wifi deployments will also be delayed due to halted construction activity..

At the same time, Wifi also presents a bright spot for the industry.

“The bright spot remains broadband revenues and there may be upside to our estimates given how much consumers are now relying on high-quality internet service at home," Horan wrote.

The biggest beneficiary of the coronavirus environment will be the company's newly launched streaming service, Peacock. Consumers have been moving toward streaming services like Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Disney+ (DIS) - Get Report.

Comcast shares at last check were little changed at $37.76. GTT was 3.7% higher at $9.58 and Boingo was off 7.5% at $11.47.