Comcast in Talks to Buy Vudu: Report

Comcast's NBCUniversal may acquire Vudu in a bid to boost its ad-supported video capabilities, according to the WSJ.

Comcast-owned NBCUniversal is in advanced discussions to buy Vudu, a video distribution service, according to a new report.

Vudu offers a free, ad-supported streaming service in addition to rentals of movies and TV shows, and is currently owned by Walmart (WMT) - Get Report. Comcast shares closed 0.43% lower on Friday to $45.82.

Vudu's streaming capabilities would serve as a complement to Peacock, Comcast's forthcoming streaming service, sources told the WSJ. Peacock is slated to launch to Comcast Xfinity customers in April, followed by a broader launch in July.

In addition, Vudu's rental arm would support Fandango, the movie ticketing and rental service owned by NBCUniversal. Vudu is installed on more than 100 million devices across the U.S.

Unlike SVOD (subscription video on demand) services such as Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report or Apple TV+, Comcast's Peacock will be offered in three versions ranging from free to $10 per month: a free, ad-supported version with limited content; an ad-supported version for $5 a month with the full slate of content; and an ad-free version with full content for $10 a month.

As of late December 2019, Comcast was also reportedly in talks to buy Xumo, an ad-supported streaming service that could have provided technical and business support to Peacock.