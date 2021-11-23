Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Comcast Could Pull NBC Content From Hulu as Soon as Next Fall
Comcast owns one-third of Hulu and has a one-time window to escape a content-licensing agreement with Disney.
The streaming wars could get a bit more competitive as Comcast  (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report considers whether to remove much of its content from Hulu and making it exclusive to its Peacock platform.

Comcast's NBCUniversal owns one-third of Hulu, with entertainment group Disney  (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report controlling the rest. 

Under a previous agreement, NBCUniversal has a one-time window to escape the content-licensing agreement between the two companies early next year, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

It NBCUniversal does not exercise this option, the content will remain on Hulu until at least 2024. If it does exercise the option, its content would be gone from Hulu by fall 2022, according to the report. 

NBCUniversal's ad-supported streaming service had about 54 million subscribers and more than 20 million monthly active users in the second quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, Disney's subscription-only Disney+ streaming service has more than 118 million subscribers. 

Some of the shows that could be cut from Hulu's lineup could include "The Voice," "Chicago PD" and "Saturday Night Live."

In some cases, Hulu has separate long-term licensing agreements for that content that wouldn't be affected by these talks.

NBCUniversal's content accounts for only a small percentage of Hulu's total viewership, according to the Journal, but about 80% of NBC's digital audience is from Hulu. 

Comcast could still negotiate a new content-sharing deal with Disney without having to pull its content. 

Disney took majority control of Hulu in 2019 as part of its acquisition of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets. 

Comcast shares at last check were 1.2% higher at $52.15 while Disney shares were down 2.3% to $150.55. 

