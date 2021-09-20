September 20, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Pfizer Asks for COVID-19 Booster Shot Approval, FDA Responds in Document
Publish date:

Colgate-Palmolive Underappreciated, Deutsche Bank Says, Lifting to Buy

Colgate-Palmolive stock was upgraded to buy with an $86 price target at Deutsche Bank.
Author:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive  (CL) - Get Colgate-Palmolive Company Report were higher in a sharply lower broad market after analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded the consumer-goods titan to buy from hold while raising its price target to $86 a share from $84.

At last check Colgate-Palmolive shares were 0.4% higher at $76.55.

The New York company has made "significant strides" over the past three years in updating its corporate culture with a healthier "growth mindset," a fact that markets are overlooking, the investment firm said. 

"With respect to culture and CL's improved strategic priorities, we continue to see CL positioning itself for better growth and profitability long term by premiumizing the portfolio and bolstering the company's overall brand-building muscle and digital capabilities," analyst Steve Powers wrote.

Back for a Second Helping of Berry: Real Money

TheStreet Recommends

Powers does say that the company's organic second-quarter growth of 5% was short of his firm's expectations of 6% growth. 

While Deutsche Bank sees cost and supply pressures weighing on Colgate-Palmolive, those pressures are facing most companies in the consumer products category. 

Conditions in China could also be a headwind for CL in the final months of the year. The U.S. market has presented a challenge for the company with distribution and logistics issues from the first half continuing. 

Overall, "while CL does have challenges, we believe investor expectations are implicitly 'eyes-wide-open' to them, and further see positive improvements on the near- to medium-term horizon," Powers said. 

"Against the backdrop of a quality franchise making the right strategic investments for the long term, we see such a setup as compelling for investors (especially those with a 12-month horizon)."

Watch Jim Cramer Live 9/20
JIM CRAMER

Watch Live: Jim Cramer on the Market Selloff, Evergrande, Debt Ceiling, Fed, Pfizer

Wynn Lead
INVESTING

Wynn Resorts 'Worth Risk' of Macau Restrictions, Morgan Stanley Says

Chinese Tesla Challenger Xpeng Prices Its P5 Sedan From US$24,700 After Subsidies As Battle For EV Buyers Intensifies
INVESTING

Tesla Wider Self-Driving Effort Reportedly Opposed by NTSB Chief

BioNTech and Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine candidate BNT162b2 has proven to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 infections. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Monday - Pfizer, Netflix, Li Auto, AstraZeneca

Evergrande Group Lead
MARKETS

China Faces 'Lehman Moment' With Evergrande Collapse, So What Are The Risks?

Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Dow Futures Tumble As China Evergrande, Growth Worries Rattle Global Stocks

210810Corn_1600x900_1200x628
Sponsored Story

As Demand for Corn Grows, New Key Data Points to Watch

Pfizer vaccine Lead
MARKETS

Pfizer Says Its COVID Vaccine Safe For Children 5 to 11 In Lower Doses