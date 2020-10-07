Cole Haan and Slack Collaborate on Sneakers in Slack Colors - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Cole Haan and Slack Collaborate on Sneakers in Slack Colors

Designer Cole Haan and collaboration-service provider Slack, well, collaborated on a limited edition set of Slack-colored sneakers.
Author:
Publish date:

Designer and retailer Cole Haan has partnered with Slack  (WORK) - Get Report to create a limited edition range of sneakers in the colors of the business-collaboration platform's logo.

The footwear collection is designed based on Slack's color palette -- blue, red, lemon, and green -- on Cole Haan's bright white sneakers.

“Cole Haan, with a little help from Slack, is able to completely rewrite the rules for modern-day footwear,” said Julie Liegl, chief marketing officer at Slack, in a statement.

“Collaboration is key to bringing any product to life, and it’s especially rewarding when it’s a product we can physically see."

The Slack-styled footwear is part of Cole Haan's Generation Zerogrand brand, known for its modern and casual silhouette. 

The sneakers, priced at $120, are available on Cole Haan's website and at select international stores starting Wednesday.

“Slack’s innovative capabilities have proven to be a valuable tool and asset for our company,” said David Maddocks, president of Cole Haan, which is a Greenland, N.H., portfolio company of the London private-equity firm Apax Partners.

"We are both fortunate to be avid Slack users as well as a Slack friend and partner," Maddocks added.

Last month Slack hired Nadia Rawlinson, Live Nation's chief of human resources, to lead HR at the business-communications platform.

For the quarter ended July 31 Slack reported a net loss of 13 cents a share against a loss of 98 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 49% to $215.9 million from $145 million.

The messaging tool has seen use of its messaging and other functions surge during the pandemic.

Shares of Slack at last check were up 5.1% to $30.14.

3. Delta
INVESTING

Time to Buy Airlines With a Possible Bailout on the Way?

SunPower Needs to Scrap Large-Scale Utility Solar and Focus on Residential
INVESTING

SunPower Soars on Overweight Rating From Piper Sandler

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Dow Rallies as Trump Calls for Targeted Stimulus, Including Aid for Airlines

Bitcoin Rides Wave With Gold As Covid-19 Relief Cash Unleashed By Central Banks Sparks Search For Speculative And Safe Haven Assets
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Conversation: Facing Criminal Charges, BitMEX Sees $818M Exit

Clorox Lead
INVESTING

Clorox Says New Device Can Detect Classroom Illness Spikes

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Gets SEC Wells Notice Amid Insurance Accounting Probe

Lowe's Lead
STOCKS

Lowe's Spending $100 Million More for Pandemic Bonus for Workers

Security Contract Raises Questions About Wells Fargo Board Member's Independence
INVESTING

Wells Fargo Reportedly Cuts More Than 700 Jobs in Commercial Banking