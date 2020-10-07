Cole Haan and Slack Collaborate on Sneakers in Slack Colors

Designer Cole Haan and collaboration-service provider Slack, well, collaborated on a limited edition set of Slack-colored sneakers.

Designer and retailer Cole Haan has partnered with Slack (WORK) - Get Report to create a limited edition range of sneakers in the colors of the business-collaboration platform's logo.

The footwear collection is designed based on Slack's color palette -- blue, red, lemon, and green -- on Cole Haan's bright white sneakers.

“Cole Haan, with a little help from Slack, is able to completely rewrite the rules for modern-day footwear,” said Julie Liegl, chief marketing officer at Slack, in a statement.

“Collaboration is key to bringing any product to life, and it’s especially rewarding when it’s a product we can physically see."

The Slack-styled footwear is part of Cole Haan's Generation Zerogrand brand, known for its modern and casual silhouette.

The sneakers, priced at $120, are available on Cole Haan's website and at select international stores starting Wednesday.

“Slack’s innovative capabilities have proven to be a valuable tool and asset for our company,” said David Maddocks, president of Cole Haan, which is a Greenland, N.H., portfolio company of the London private-equity firm Apax Partners.

"We are both fortunate to be avid Slack users as well as a Slack friend and partner," Maddocks added.

Last month Slack hired Nadia Rawlinson, Live Nation's chief of human resources, to lead HR at the business-communications platform.

For the quarter ended July 31 Slack reported a net loss of 13 cents a share against a loss of 98 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 49% to $215.9 million from $145 million.

The messaging tool has seen use of its messaging and other functions surge during the pandemic.

Shares of Slack at last check were up 5.1% to $30.14.