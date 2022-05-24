Skip to main content
What Going Green Means for Companies and Investors

Behold The Wonders Of Cold Stone Creamery's Secret Menu

Dulce de leche, anyone?

From In-N-Out’s famed “Animal Style” to the Chipotle Burritodilla, "secret menu" items are almost as old as the concept of fast food.

Smart customers figured out what ingredients a given fast food place has on hand, and then began making custom orders. 

Before the internet, word-of-mouth spread which special items that aren’t technically on the menu could be had.

While some franchises may balk at making custom orders, smarter fast-food and fast-casual chains have begun embracing the lore of the secret menu in the social media age. 

It’s seen as a way to build customer loyalty, by giving fans a way to feel like they’re part of a secret group of in-the-know people.

Cold Stone Creamery’s Secret Menu Revealed

A new report from Mashed details the existence of Cold Stone Creamery’s secret menu. 

Since the late ‘80s, Cold Stone Creamery has been a favorite of ice cream fans, thanks to their thick, decadent shakes and sundaes.

But just in case staple items like the Caramel Turtle Temptation just aren’t hitting anymore, here are secret menu items that some locations might be willing to make for you.

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Pineapple and ice cream? That’s a combination so crazy it just might work.

The pineapple upside-down cake is made by mixing the cake batter ice cream with yellow cake and pineapple. Garnish with maraschino cherries, if you like.

Key Lime Pie

A long-time Florida favorite, this item is made by mixing lemon sorbet with cake batter ice cream, and a graham cracker pie crust.

Boston Cream Pie

You don’t have to go to Boston to enjoy this sweet treat, which is made by mixing French vanilla ice cream with bits of yellow cake, a whipped topping, and fudge.

Dulce de Leche

While it’s not quite like the Latin American dessert favorite, mixing French vanilla ice cream with cinnamon and caramel will get you pretty close.

Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake

Show your arteries who's boss by combining cake batter ice cream, fudge, and bits of both cake and brownie. 

Ants On A Log

Relive a childhood favorite by combining French vanilla ice cream, chocolate-covered sea salt pretzel, raisins, and peanut butter. It’s not quite like mom used to make, but it’s still nice.

Arroz Con Leche

A traditional Mexican dessert made with sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon, you can try out an approximation by combining the cotton candy ice cream and the cinnamon ice cream. Will wonders never cease?

Coconut Cream Pie

Simply combine the French vanilla ice cream with a graham cracker pie crust topping, whipped cream and shredded coconut and you will be good to go.

Cherry Cobbler

It’s not quite a traditional cobbler, but French vanilla ice cream plus yellow cake pieces, a fruity cherry pie filling and graham crackers comes pretty close.

Peanut Butter And Jelly

It’s also not quite like mom used to make, but mixing peanut butter ice cream with some chilled watermelon sorbet does sound refreshing.

 

 

