October 15, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Everything We Know About Plug Power’s Hydrogen-Powered Van
Everything We Know About Plug Power’s Hydrogen-Powered Van
Publish date:

Plug Power's Lowered Guidance Lacking Detail, Analyst Says

'Details were not provided,' Coker Palmer analyst Vaibhav Vaishnav writes. He has a price target of $13 for the stock, compared to its recent quote of $32.08.
Author:

While Plug Power  (PLUG) - Get Plug Power Inc. Report shares firmed Friday after the hydrogen technology company’s earnings guidance beat expectations, at least one analyst wanted something else: details.

“Details were not provided,” Vaibhav Vaishnav of Coker Palmer Institutional wrote in a commentary. He sees tough sledding for Plug Power’s stock in the near term, with a price target of $13. He rates Plug Power a sector underperform.

The stock recently traded at $32.08, up 0.8%.

Among the details Vaishnav sees as missing: Specifics on the company's $3 billion revenue estimate as well as investments needed to achieve its stated targets.

“The company spoke only about $1 billion in revenue from material handling and $700 million from hydrogen fuel,” Vaishnav said. “We assume the current four segments together total $1 billion, and $700 million is from third-party sales. PLUG also mentioned three gigawatt installed electrolyzers by 2025," the analyst wrote.

TheStreet Recommends

What's more, Plug Power is targeting 500 Temperature Programmed Desorption (TPD) plants and 1,000 TPD plants by 2025/'28 respectively. 

"Each 20 TPD plant costs $100 million, implying $2 billion/$4 billion capex beyond the initial 100 TPD targeted by the end of 2022," Viashnav wrote. "PLUG intends to build a GW factory in Korea and a 2 GW factory in Australia. The HYVIA production facility could cost $200 million.

Also lacking additional detail, according to Viashnav: the company's estimates on how much it can make on hydrogen sales.

“The average purchase price for hydrogen from third parties, the amount of hydrogen lost in storage/transfer and the selling price to internal customers," Vaishnav said.

"The company estimates it can generate 30% gross margins at $6/kilogram, which makes sense to us. But we look for clarity on translation from the $6/kg selling price to an effective price realized of $4/Kg in 2019/’20/1H ‘21.”

Virgin Galactic Lead
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Stock Slumps After Further Delay in Commercial Flights

Starbucks Partnership With ASU Benefits Education Giant Pearson
INVESTING

Pearson Stock Drops After Softness in Higher-Education Business

Retail Store Sale Lead
MARKETS

September Retail Sales Jump Despite Supply Chain Hits, Inflation Surge

Jim Cramer on What to Expect From Alcoa, Lockheed, 3M and Texas Instruments
MARKETS

Alcoa Stock Surges After Record Q3 Earnings Beat, First-Ever Dividend

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stock Market Today: Goldman Earnings, Retail Sales Boom Boosts Dow; Bitcoin Hits $60,000

Joe Biden Lead
INVESTING

White House to Reportedly Lift International Travel Ban Nov. 8

A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 18, 2017. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Goldman Sachs Stock Leaps After Blasting Q3 Earnings Forecast

Cartons being unloaded at Alibaba's warehouses. Photo: Jack Ma Foundation
INVESTING

Prologis Stock Rises After Q3 Profit Doubles, FFO Beats Estimate