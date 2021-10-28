Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Boeing, McDonald’s, GM, Coca-Cola, Spotify
Earnings Recap: Boeing, McDonald’s, GM, Coca-Cola, Spotify
Publish date:

Coke Named a Top Pick by Credit Suisse After Q3 Earnings Report

'A textbook quarter for Coke, with clean top-line and outstanding profit delivery in a tough logistics environment,' Credit Suisse said.
Author:

Coca-Cola  (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report on Thursday was designated a top pick by Credit Suisse, after the iconic Atlanta beverage company posted stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

Adjusted profit totaled 65 cents a share, up from 55 cents in the year-earlier quarter and above the FactSet analyst consensus of 59 cents.

“A textbook quarter for Coke, with clean top-line and outstanding profit delivery in a tough logistics environment,” Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.

He called Coke’s results “the Aha! moment for an asset-light, inflation shielded business.”

On Thursday, Coke stock traded in line with the market, firming 0.6% to $55.83 in recent trading, close to the S&P 500’s 0.53% gain. The stock on Wednesday had closed 1.9% higher at $55.52.

Credit Suisse reiterated its outperform rating and $63 price target for Coke.

TheStreet Recommends

In the earnings call with analysts and investors, the company’s chief executive, James Quincey, cited a sales rebound at restaurants and movie theaters, CNBC reports.

“Mobility could improve sharply from here, boosting away-from-home consumption,” Gajrawala said. The CEO cited momentum into October, the news service reported.

Morningstar analyst Erin Lash assigns Coke a wide moat. 

“We don’t anticipate making a material change to Coca-Cola’s $58-per-share intrinsic valuation on the heels of solid third-quarter results,” she wrote.

Those results “included 14% organic revenue growth and [0.4 percentage point] of adjusted operating margin degradation to 30%,” Lash noted.

“While the firm was lapping a weak period a year ago (when revenue slumped 6% on an organic basis), we view the balanced contribution from growth in concentrate volume (an 8% increase) and price/mix (a 6% benefit) favorably.”

Tags
terms:
EarningsBeveragesEarnings Preview
Yum China, Operator Of KFC And Pizza Hut, Vows To Cut Harmful Plastic Packaging By Almost A Third
INVESTING

Taco Bell Parent Yum Stock Up on Q3 Earnings Beat

Jim Cramer: Mastercard Is One Thing Money Can Buy
MARKETS

Mastercard Stock Leaps As Travel and Spending Rebound Drives Q3 Earnings Beat

Vioxx by Merck (2004)
MARKETS

Merck Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2021 Profit Forecast Boost

Ford Is Bringing Back the Bronco SUV and the Ranger Pickup Truck
MARKETS

Ford Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings Beat, Guidance Boost, Dividend Return

eBay thumb
EARNINGS

eBay Stock Drops on Meager Holiday Quarter Guidance

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stock Market Live: Caterpillar, Merck Boost Dow; Ford Stock Surges, GDP Slumps

Comcast Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Thursday - Comcast, Ford, Merck, Caterpillar

Fresh fish promo Seattle sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Cities in the U.S. for Foodies