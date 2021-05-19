TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Coinbase Users Report Problems Amid Cryptocurrency Price Drop

Coinbase Global's site says 'an error has occurred' and investors respond.
Author:
Publish date:

Coinbase Global's  (COIN) - Get Report website was down Wednesday amid a convertible-note pricing and a sharp drop in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Shares of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. at last check were tumbling 11% to $213.

Bitcoin Plummets Amid Crypto Rout: Jim Cramer Says 'Accept The Beatdown

"An error has occurred," the company's website said. "Don't worry, we've been notified about this issue and are taking a look. Please try again in a few minutes, or if the problem persists feel free to add a Bug Report. Sorry for the trouble."

The news came after Coinbase announced the pricing of $1.25 billion of convertible senior notes.

Bitcoin fell following a warning from the People's Bank of China over the use of virtual currencies in the world's second-largest economy.

Stocks Crater as Tech Shares Sink and Bitcoin Plunges

The PBOC said that China-based financial and payment institutions are not allowed to price products in any digital currency and are banned from any digital token issuance.

China has banned crypto exchanges and initial coin offerings but has not barred individuals from holding cryptocurrencies, Reuters reported.

In a post on the PBOC's official WeChat account, the central bank said digital currencies should not be used in either financial markets or the real economy as money, given that they are not "real currencies".

Meantime, Twitter users weighed in on the Coinbase situation. #cryptotrading is trending on the Twitter site.

"Coinbase goes down in the middle of the biggest crypto sale ever," one Twitter user said Wednesday morning.

"I saw that," another responder. "They aren’t the only one."

"I'm trying to give you more money," another tweeted. "Let me buy!"

"Same here in NY," another tweet said. "F--king ridiculous."

The PBOC has been developing its own state-backed digital currency system, known as DCEP or Digital Currency Electronic Payment, for a number of months. Officials aim to use it to replace paper and coins in the world's second-largest economy.

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum Lead
INVESTING

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Slide

Jim Cramer Reveals What to Watch in Southwest Airlines, Dow Chemical and Starbucks Earnings
INVESTING

Southwest Matches Revenue and Load Factor Forecasts, but Shares Slip

Wall Street Preview: How Will Stocks Fare When the Markets Open?
MARKETS

Dow Slides 500 Points, Tech Shares Sink and Bitcoin Plunges

tslive-th-0505
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Market Selloff and Bitcoin Plunge

Are Cryptos Finally Overtaking Fiat Currencies?
INVESTING

Bitcoin Plummets Amid Crypto Rout: Jim Cramer Says 'Accept the Beatdown'

How to Find a Good CPA for Your Taxes
Sponsored Story

Tax Attorney vs. CPA: What's the Difference?

Jim Cramer Reveals His Favorite Parts of Salesforce's Latest Quarter
INVESTING

Salesforce Rises on Morgan Stanley Upgrade to Overweight

Jim Cramer Explains What a Trade War With China Means for Tesla
INVESTING

Tesla Slips as China New-Vehicle Registrations Downshift Dramatically