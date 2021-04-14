TheStreet
Coinbase Surges Ahead of Listing: Jim Cramer Says It's 'The Real Deal'

Coinbase could debut on the Nasdaq later today with a value of more than $100 billion as investors race to grab shares of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange.
Coinbase Global  (COIN) - Get Report surged in pre-listing trading Wednesday, with contracts linked to its debut value on the Nasdaq more than doubling from its estimated value. 

The Nasdaq set a reference price of $250 a share for the nascent listing late Monday, which would value that world's biggest cryptocurrency trading platform at around $65 billion. However, in pre-listing trading on FTX platform, Coinbase was changing hands at $580 per share, valuing the group at around than $110 billion.

Early investors filed a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the sale of 114.9 million in class A common shares, a move that's consistent with the mechanics of a direct listing, where no new shares are issued and only the existing shares are placed on the Nasdaq to trade.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong -- who has a $15 billion stake in the group -- told CNBC Tuesday the he wants the listing to be seen as a "landmark moment for the cryptocurrency space", noting that bitcoin's adoption in mainstream finance will increase its value and utility over time.

Bitcoin prices jumped to a fresh record high of more than $64,000 each in overnight trading Tuesday, extending its year-to-date gain to around 117%.

TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, told CNBC's Mad Money program Tuesday that he considers Coinbase "the real deal", adding that is you're a 'big believer in cryptocurrency ... you want to town Coinbase for the long haul."

“What matters to me is that there’s a tremendous appetite for this new asset class and it’s not going away," Cramer said. "You don’t have to be a believer in crypto the concept to believe in crypto the investment."

Last week, Coinbase estimated first quarter revenues at $1.8 billion, with overall trading volumes pegged at a staggering $335 billion from 6.1 million of what it calls "monthly transacting users" (MTUs).

Coinbase said it expects MTUs in the region of 7 million in its 'high' scenario, 5.5 million in its 'mid' and 4 million in its 'low' scenario, adding that the unpredictable nature of the trading base makes its full-year revenues difficult to forecast.

The San Francisco-based company has raised some $537.4 million from early stage private investors. Its last round, which raised $300 million in 2018, valued Coinbase at $8 billion. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, IVP and Ribbit Capital.

