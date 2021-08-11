TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer: Cryptocurrency Regulation Is Needed to Avoid Collapse
Jim Cramer: Cryptocurrency Regulation Is Needed to Avoid Collapse
Publish date:

Coinbase Stock Jumps After Second-Quarter Trade Volumes Power Earnings Beat

'We don't try to get too excited about any particular quarter being up or down. We're always looking at the long-term trends,' says CEO Brian Armstrong.
Author:

Coinbase Global  (COIN)  shares traded higher Wednesday after the cryptocurrency trading platform posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings and a surge in dealing volumes.

A somewhat muted outlook for the three months ending in September, however, as well as the uncertain impact from regulation, kept a lid on pre-market gains following an otherwise impressive second quarter.

Coinbase Global earned $3.45 per share, well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $2.33 per share, as volumes rose 38% from the first quarter to $462 billion. Around a quarter of that was down to bitcoin trading, the company said, but that figure is expected to slow over the summer as market volumes remain elevated and regulatory changes loom. Net revenues rose 1,100% from last year to $2 billion, Coinbase Global said.

"We don't try to get too excited about any particular quarter being up or down. We're always looking at the long-term trends about how are people using this new technology, how the crypto economy is growing and how is that eventually influencing our mission of creating more economic freedom in the world," CEO Brian Armstrong told investors on a conference call late Tuesday. 

TheStreet Recommends

"We've always welcomed sensible regulation in this space. We basically just want to be treated on a level playing field with any other traditional financial services companies out there," Armstrong said. "And I think unlike maybe some traditional tech companies that have waited for something bad to happen, then they reluctantly go engaged with the government, I think we view it as our role to go out there proactively before any issue comes up, be that educational resource and advise world leaders and finance ministers on how they can adapt their economies to capture the opportunity in front of the crypto economy."

Coinbase Global shares were marked 2.7% higher in pre-market trading to change hands at $277.00 each. The Nasdaq set a reference price of $250 a share for the nascent listing on April 14, with shares rising to a record $429.54 each in early debut trading. 

At the peak of the session, Coinbase, founded in 2012, was valued the group at $112 billion, just shy of 150-year-old venerable Goldman Sachs Group  (GS) - Get Report.

Retail monthly transacting users, a key metric in tracking sustainable platform growth, was up 44% from the first quarter, Coinbase said, and more than 9,000 institutional clients are now using its crypto platform.

"With every passing quarter Coinbase is further solidifying its leading position relative to crypto and the emerging blockchain opportunity," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi, who carries a 'buy' rating and a $325 price target on the stock.

"In our view, the long-term investment considerations relative to COIN remain attractive – as we believe in the future of cryptocurrencies, emergence of blockchain clouds/decentralized finance and entire ecosystems that likely emerge around these new markets,' he added "We also remain positive about COIN’s ability to grow its user base at impressive rates and what this means for monetization beyond crypto."  

Watch Out for Inflation
INVESTING

Inflation Holds at 13-Year Highs but July Core Prices Moderate; Stocks Extend Gains

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Jones Futures Higher As CPI Inflation Eases; Boeing Stock Paces Gains

Poshmark Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Wednesday: Poshmark, Coinbase, FuboTV

Jim Cramer: Southwest Airlines Should Be Bought in the Low $50s
INVESTING

Southwest Air Says COVID Spread to Impede Profitability Effort

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Stock Higher as China 737 MAX Test Flight Raises Certification Hopes

invest acorn sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Jack Brennan's 12 Most Important Principles of Investing

A NIO ES8 electric SUV is displayed at the Shanghai car show in April. Photo: Xinhua
MARKETS

NIO, Nucor, NortonLifeLock and Coinbase: 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

FirstEnergy (FE) Stock Closed Higher, Upgraded at Barclays
INVESTING

FirstEnergy Reportedly Looks to Sell Transmission Stake for $2.5 Billion