TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
What Is a Decentralized Crypto Exchange, How Is It Different Than Coinbase?
What Is a Decentralized Crypto Exchange, How Is It Different Than Coinbase?
Publish date:

Coinbase Results Smash Estimates for Second Quarter

Revenue soars almost 12-fold to $2.22 billion in the second quarter. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $1.79 billion in the latest quarter.
Author:

Coinbase  (COIN)  shares firmed in after-hours trading Tuesday, after the crypto asset exchange reported results for the second quarter that creamed estimates.

Revenue soared almost 12-fold to $2.22 billion in the quarter from $186 million last year. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $1.79 billion in the latest quarter.

Net income registered $1.6 billion, or $6.42 a share, up from $32 million a year ago. There’s no per-share figure for last year, because Coinbase only went public this April.

Analysts forecast profit of $2.66 a share for the latest quarter.

Coinbase on Tuesday traded at $270, up 0.12%. It has slumped 18% since April 14.

In its mid-level forecast for the year, Coinbase estimates average monthly transaction users of 7 million.

TheStreet Recommends

“This scenario assumes flat crypto market capitalization and low-to-moderate crypto asset price volatility,” the company said.

“This scenario assumes MTUs remain similar to August month-to-date levels for the remainder of 2021,” the company added.

Last month, Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management shed shares in chipmaker Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report and e-commerce back-end provider Shopify  (SHOP) - Get Report. Ark shifted some of its capital into Coinbase amid a dip in the crypto exchange provider’s stock price.

Ark sold 785 shares of Nvidia, estimated to be worth about $635,850, according to Business Insider. ARK also sold 16,034 shares in e-commerce company Shopify, estimated to be worth about $24.3 million.

The investment firm snapped up 27,844 shares, estimated to be worth about $6.77 million, in Coinbase on the dip, according to reports. Share-purchase information comes from a subscription to ARK's daily trading information.

That purchase came less than three weeks after ARK added 214,718 shares of Coinbase.

Weight Watchers Lead
INVESTING

Weight Watchers Parent Stock Drops as Results, Outlook Come Up Short

Poshmark Lead
INVESTING

Poshmark Stock Declines Following Top- And Bottom-Line Beats

Elon Musk Wants Tesla Private But Electric Car Rival Fisker Wants to Go Public
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Fisker, 3D Systems, Kansas City Southern

Stock Market President's Day Lead
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 Set Records as Wall Street Follows Taper Talk; Tech Falls

Micron Lead
INVESTING

Micron, Chip Stocks Fall on Report Citing Delays

Moderna vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Agrees to Build Vaccine Facility in Canada

AMC Theatres Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Everything AMC

Citigroup Lead
INVESTING

Citigroup Requires Employees to Be Vaccinated