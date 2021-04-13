Coinbase Rated Buy With $600 Price Target at MoffettNathanson

Coinbase is 'a leading tech infrastructure provider for the cryptocurrency ecosystem,' Moffett analyst Lisa Ellis says, upgrading her rating.

Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange that's expected to begin trading on Wednesday, received a buy rating and $600 price target at MoffettNathanson.

The San Francisco company, the largest U.S. digital currency exchange, is going public in a direct listing that could value it at $100 billion.

It will trade on the Nasdaq with the ticker COIN.

“We view Coinbase as a leading technology infrastructure provider for the cryptocurrency ecosystem, providing essential building blocks to facilitate the use of cryptocurrencies, including market-leading crypto storage and exchange capabilities,” MoffettNathanson analyst Lisa Ellis wrote in a commentary.

“As the company describes it well, Coinbase provides an ‘on-ramp to the crypto economy,’ enabling consumers, financial institutions, and businesses to easily and efficiently transition between fiat and cryptocurrencies, and securely store and use cryptocurrencies.”

Bitcoin soared to a record $63,153 on Tuesday, boosted by the Coinbase listing. It recently traded at $63,004.

“Coinbase the only U.S. large-cap stock that offers pure-play exposure to the development of the crypto economy,” Ellis wrote.

In addition, “Coinbase is a market leader in the space, with differentiated capabilities in crypto technology -- particularly secure crypto-storage, one of the most difficult and essential aspects of crypto -- superior regulatory positioning, and a strong brand.”

In other bitcoin news, earlier this month, BTIG initiated coverage of analytics software firm MicroStrategy MSTR with a buy rating.

The company owns about 91,326 bitcoin, which it bought for $2.21 billion, or an average $24,214 per bitcoin, according its March 12 Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Advocates say bitcoin represents a store of value, but it’s a store of value only because people believe it’s one.

Bitcoin proponents argue that that the dollar represents a store of value only because people view it that way. But the dollar has the full faith and backing of the U.S. government, while bitcoin has no underlying asset at all.

Bitcoin itself doesn’t meet the basic definition of a currency: an asset that’s used as a medium of exchange in legitimate commerce.

The cryptocurrency has been sharply volatile since it was introduced in 2009. Nauseating lows have followed dizzying highs. Skeptics say: Caveat emptor.