Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Coinbase, DoorDash, Poshmark, Wynn, Aurora
Earnings Recap: Coinbase, DoorDash, Poshmark, Wynn, Aurora
Publish date:

Coinbase Stock Plunges as Third-Quarter Profit Trails Forecasts

Coinbase's net income totaled $1.62 a share, soaring from 23 cents a year ago, but trailing the analyst consensus of $1.77 a share.
Author:

Coinbase Global  (COIN)  shares plunged Tuesday, after the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange reported profit that trailed expectations in the third quarter.

A summer slowdown in digital currency trading limited the company’s gains.

Net income totaled $406 million, or $1.62 a share, for the third quarter, up from $81 million, or 23 cents, a year ago. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $1.77 a share in the latest quarter.

Coinbase posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the third quarter, more than quadrupling the year-earlier total of $315 million and matching analysts’ estimate.

The stock on Tuesday fell 11% to $317.51 in after-hours trading. It closed about 1% higher in the regular session. Coinbase soared 44% in the month ended Monday, as investor mania has boosted digital currencies, generating heavy trading.

TheStreet Recommends

In its letter to shareholders, Coinbase acknowledged the volatility of its business and urged investors to focus on the long term. “As our year-to-date results have clearly demonstrated, our business is volatile,” the company said.

“Coinbase is not a quarter-to-quarter investment, but rather a long-term investment in the growth of the crypto-economy and our ability to serve users through our products and services.”

Further, “Swings in market conditions are expected in these early days of the crypto-economy. However, the crypto-economy is growing and innovating throughout, and Coinbase is positioned to thrive,” it said.

As for the fourth quarter, “October trends include higher levels of activity among retail traders who have historically traded more on Coinbase during periods of heightened volatility,” Coinbase said.

“We believe that retail monthly transacting users and total trading volume will be higher in Q4 as compared to Q3.” 

Restaurant Brands Beats Estimates, Boosted by New Product Launches
INVESTING

When Bad News Isn’t Bad

Krispy Kreme Lead
EARNINGS

Krispy Kreme Stock Jumps on Rising Sales Ahead of Holiday Season

Activision Lead
INVESTING

Activision Blizzard is One Dip You Don't Want to Buy

Covid Booster shot
STOCKS

Pfizer Asking FDA To Approve Booster Shots For All Adults

DoorDash Lead
INVESTING

DoorDash Drops on $8 Billion Wolt Deal, Wide Q3 Net Loss

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
STOCKS

Stocks End Lower as Investors Back Off From Record Highs

Are Credit Card Rewards Programs Dying Out?
INVESTING

US Household Debt Rose 1.9% to $15.24 Trillion in Q3 from Q2

Twitter Lead
TECHNOLOGY

Twitter's Paid Service 'Blue' Launches in the U.S.