Coinbase Direct Listing Reportedly Scheduled for April 14

Coinbase could debut on the Nasdaq on April 14, but the date is fluid, according to a report.

Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, will make its trading debut through a direct listing on the Nasdaq on April 14, according to a report.

The direct listing had been pushed back from March, sources told Bloomberg. As usual, a reference price will be made available the night before the shares are to begin trading.

While April 14 is the target date, the timing and other details for the listing could change.

In an amended S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last month, Coinbase said that it planned to sell 114.9 million shares in its direct listing.

The company, via the direct listing, could be valued at more than $100 billion.

Coinbase will list on the Nasdaq with the ticker COIN. The company initially announced its intentions to go public in December.

But the company cautioned that recent trading prices in private transactions may have little or no relation to the company's opening public price. The filing didn't indicate a trading date.

"I find direct listings fascinating because they can really produce some bargains for the buyers. Stay close to that one. It may be a good one," TheStreet's Jim Cramer recently said.

In 2020, Coinbase booked revenue of $1.14 billion and net income of $322 million. The previous year, revenue was $483 million with a loss of $30.4 million.

Institutional trading volume accounted for about 66% of its revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to its SEC filing.

Coinbase reported a jump of 34% of verified users to 43 million in 2020.

Separately, MicroStrategy, (MSTR) - Get Report which has pivoted to bitcoin as its strategic focus, was initiated buy at BTIG.